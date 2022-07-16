McHenry County 4-H programs give adults, kids a space to share interests, expertise

Michele Aavang has an idea for busy families looking for something they can do together.

The county’s 4-H program could be the answer, said Aavang, the McHenry County 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator.

She is not just trying to drum up numbers for the youth program, which saw a drop-off in numbers from before the pandemic.

The program also saw a fewer adult volunteers following COVID-19. Those volunteers are needed to ensure youth can continue to learn from adults with specialized knowledge.

“We need to embrace and bring people in at both levels to keep the youth program thriving into the future,” Aavang said.

Volunteer instructor Ashley Emmert of Harvard, left, works with Regan Oliver, 10, of Crystal Lake and her dog Grizzly during obedience exercises at the McHenry County Fairgrounds Wednesday night. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Heidi Vanderstappen, of Hebron, is an example of the generational nature of 4-H. She is co-leader of the 62-member Hebron Helping Hands 4-H club. She didn’t grow up on a farm, but she was part of the same club.

Vanderstappen has been a volunteer leader there for nine years, since her oldest child, now 17, joined. As her youngest child is 11, she has another seven years of club leadership planned.

In addition to her 4-H work, Vanderstappen has a job and is also a high school volleyball and softball coach, a high school lunchroom volunteer mom and runs her three children to sports practice.

Volunteers can be club leaders like Vanderstappen. They can also be parttime, holding one-day clinics in their area of expertise, Aavang said.

She said the volunteers they have are amazing, and didn’t want to downplay how important their work is to the current programs.

Members of the McHenry County 4-H Youth Foundation meet in the 4H concession stand to discuss menu items for the upcoming fair at the McHenry County Fairgrounds on July 13, 2022. The 4-H concession stand will feature longtime favorites bratwurst and hamburgers, but new for 2022 is a grilled cheese sandwich. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

But right now, they are also down a program volunteer when a previous STEM person stepped away when social distancing made Zoom club meetings the norm.

The pandemic also may have lowered their overall numbers. There are about 400 youth in McHenry County 4-H programs right now, down from 600 in 2019, Aavang said.

Part of that drop came from a large cohort of students aging out. As children age out, their parents and grandparents often step away from the youth enrichment program, too, Aavang said.

They ask parents, and adults who may not have children at home, to check out the 4-H hall while they are at the McHenry County Fair, set for Aug. 2 - 7.

Volunteer instructor Emily Chrisos, right, guides owners and their dogs through training at the McHenry County Fairgrounds on July 13, 2022. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The program needs volunteers with expertise in any of the 10 general project areas. Those categories include everything from aerospace to woodworking.

The fair is the “Super Bowl” of 4-H participation, Aavang said. The top projects and ribbons earned will be on display in the 4-H hall. Those projects can give parents an idea of how their skill set can benefit community youth and what kinds of things the children can decide to learn about, she said.

As a 4-H leader, Vanderstappen helps the kids when they run into problems on their projects.

“There is a project for everybody,” Vanderstappen said.

On Wednesday, 4-H’ers in the archery program took aim at their targets to earn their fair ribbons. Another barn held a dog show for the students and animals who spent a year training together.

A hand-drawn advertisement makes an appeal for volunteers for the coming fair at the McHenry County Fairgrounds. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

4-H’ers and their leaders from other clubs were getting the animal barns ready for the fair. Another committee at the 4-H food stand were going through what preparations they needed for the week-long event.

Tom Linneman, also of Hebron, was directing teens to which animal barns were ready for a clean up. Another long-time 4-H’er before he became a volunteer, Linneman is now a part-time firefighter at two area districts.

His time in 4-H taught him public speaking and presentation skills that now come into his work life, Linneman said. He encourages his own children to invite friends to a club meeting to see what they might like to try.

“‘They can figure out if they are passionate about agriculture, or canning, or dogs, or beehives. See if they are interested. Then, we expect parents to tag along,” Linneman said.