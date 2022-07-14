5 things to do in McHenry County: 80s rock cover band, kayak challenge and a farmer’s market in Woodstock

1. Hairbanger’s Ball Outdoor Show 8 p.m. (times are subject to change) Friday at Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road in Island Lake.

The band covers ’80s rock classics from bands such as Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue and Bon Jovi. 21 and older. Table reservations offer no wait and guaranteed seating for groups of four to 16 people. The show’s pricing is per table at $20 a person with a minimum of four people and a maximum of 16 people at a table. General admission tickets are $10 a person and $15 a person the day of the concert.

2. Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 24 at Depot Park, 70 E.Woodstock Ave., in Crystal Lake.

3. Seussical Jr. 7 p.m. Friday and at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake. Tickets cost $7 to $20, members get 30% discount. Event information available by calling 815-356-9212.

5 Things To Do

4. Dam Yak Challenge 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Miller Point McHenry, 1202-1204 Riverside Drive in McHenry. The cost is $35. This is a 4.8-mile kayaking event and is hosted by MC 5 and Dam Yak Challenge LTD. Online registration now open. The event raises funds for kids in need in McHenry County. Information and registration is available by visiting damyak.com.

5. Thirty-seventh Woodstock Folk Festival from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17, on the Historic Square in Woodstock. The folk festival is back In-person this year and will feature local, national and international artists performing in a variety of styles including Afro-Cuban, Americana, blues cabaret, contemporary and traditional folk, country and jazz. Suggested donation is $25 a person and $35 for a family. Information and directions for car, train and lodging are at Woodstockfolkfestival.org. Bring a chair or blanket,. Pets not allowed. Information available at RealWoodstock.com.

