Huntley cancels fireworks following Highland Park shooting

Huntley canceled its Fourth of July fireworks out of respect “to those that lost their lives in Highland Park,” the village announced on its social media accounts Monday afternoon.

The city of Woodstock said while it extended “sympathy and support to the victims and their families affected by todays tragic shooting in Highland Park” the fireworks there would go on.

“All Woodstock residents share the shock and dismay for what happened in Highland Park,” Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner said in a statement posted on the city’s Facebook page. “A large contingent of Woodstock Police Officers will be present tonight and vigilant to enhance the safety of all who attend.”

The Spring Grove 4th of July Committee, the volunteer group that puts on Independence Day festivities in Spring Grove, also said the fireworks would go on. In a Facebook post that did not mention Highland Park, organizers said the weather cooperated and fireworks would take place as planned.

Huntley officials said the fireworks show there will be postponed to a later date, according to the release.

The Marengo Union Chamber of Commerce had a glow parade planned for Monday evening in Marengo. It had not posted an update on its website or Facebook page.