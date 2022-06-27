Fire damages deck of apartment in downtown Cary mixed-use building

A fire at a two-story building housing three apartments and an automotive collectible toy business in Cary was mostly contained to the deck of one of the apartments, fire officials said.

The Cary Fire Protection District responded at 5:15 a.m. Monday to the fire at 48 Crystal Street, which is also Route 14, across the street from the downtown Metra station, according to a news release.

Crews arrived on scene three minutes later where they found the deck on fire with some extension into the walls of the nearby upstairs apartment, the fire protection district said.

The building houses Live Fast Diecast Cars, which specializes in automotive collectible scale models, on the first floor and three apartments above on the second.

Neither the business nor the other apartments sustained any fire damage, but one apartment had smoke damage, according to the release. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but not considered suspicious, the Cary Fire Protection District said.

Traffic along Route 14 was detoured for about an hour while crews were working. Firefighters from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, Barrington, Barrington-Countryside, Fox River Grove and Nunda Rural fire departments also responded.