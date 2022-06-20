Charge dismissed against Woodstock attorney accused of vandalizing sheriff’s campaign signs

A McHenry County judge dismissed the charge filed against a Woodstock attorney accused of damaging campaign signs of a candidate vying to be the county’s next top cop, according to records filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

McHenry County Judge Mary Nader dismissed a criminal misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property of less than $500 against Robert Hanlon, 56.

In his motion which the judge granted on June 6, Special Prosecutor Dave Neal wrote that although there was probable cause to charge Hanlon for putting bumper stickers on signs in support of Republican sheriff’s candidate Tony Colatorti, it is not in the “best interest of justice to proceed to trial on the merits of this case before a judge or jury.”

Colatorti, an Algonquin restaurant owner and former police chief of Holiday Hills and Prairie Grove, is running in the primary for the Republican party against McHenry County Undersheriff Robb Tadelman. The primary election is June 28, and early voting is underway.

Neal wrote that Crystal Lake police were cooperative and professional during the investigation that led up to Hanlon’s arrest, which included providing video footage.

The judge “properly” considered all evidence presented when issuing a warrant for Hanlon’s arrest “based upon probable cause to believe a crime occurred and that Robert Hanlon is responsible for committing this offense.”

Hanlon was accused of placing bumper stickers on a Colatorti campaign sign in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station in Crystal Lake on Jan. 29, according to the motion.

However, Neal wrote, while there is probable cause that occurred, it is “questionable” whether the charge could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a criminal case. He has not considered yet if there is enough evidence to prove burden of proof in a civil case, he wrote.

“The Special Prosecutor has considered the impact of a criminal trial upon the court system in McHenry County, the impact of a trial upon the Crystal Lake Police Department, the necessity of subpoenaing several private citizens and the impact upon those citizens, and the potential of disrupting the lives of McHenry County Jurors, in order to proceed with a trial based upon the case-specific facts of this case,” Neal said in the motion.

Hanlon was accused of “damaging numerous campaign signs located at 770 S. Virginia Road,” promoting Colatorti, according to the criminal complaint.

Colatorti said stickers were put on more than a dozen of his signs in Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Algonquin and Lake in the Hills.

“The police had very clear video of evidence of Mr. Hanlon damaging our signs which led to his arrest,” Colatorti said. “What the court decided to do with his case is up to them and not us.”

At the time of his arrest, Tadelman condemned Hanlon’s alleged actions and said Hanlon “has played no role in my campaign” other than making a donation, which was returned in full. Tadelman also said his campaign would not accept any further donations from Hanlon.

He then urged everyone to be respectful moving forward.

In spite of this plea, on Friday, each candidate reported to having their signs vandalized in recent weeks. Tadelman and Colatorti said their campaign signs have been painted with anti-government symbols and sentiments.

Attempts to reach Hanlon’s attorney Monday were not successful.