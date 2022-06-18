Lake in the Hills approves road program for this year

Lake in the Hills is set to launch its road resurfacing program for 2022, but could see a delay in work due to problems getting materials.

This year’s road program, which was approved at the Village Board meeting earlier this week, will be smaller than prior years, coming in at just over $908,000 and encompassing about 2.5 miles of road.

Work is expected to start in late June and wrap up mid-August, Director of Public Works Tom Migatz said, though a material workers strike is affecting supplies and other project schedules across the broader Chicago region.

“We are holding commencement of this project until a steady supply of materials is ensured,” Migatz said in an email Thursday.

There are 11 roads on this year’s itinerary, with a few scheduled to have multiple areas along them worked.

Those roads include sections of South Annandale Drive, Chadwick Lane, Courtney Drive, Haligus Road, Princeton Court, Princeton Lane, Sierra Court, Stickley Lane, Sussex Court, Terramere Lane and Windermere Way, city documents state.

Almost all the roads on the list are classified as local residential, which means they see low volume, Migatz said. The one exception is Haligus, which is classified as a “major collector.” Haligus sees about 7,250 vehicles per day.

No full closures are expected as part of the work, but there may be times when traffic is reduced to one lane, Migatz said. In those instances, flaggers will be present to direct traffic.

The village earlier this year considered several roads that totaled up to 4.8 miles of roadway, but the selection was trimmed down to meet budget, Migatz said. The list has been cut in half when compared to what originally appeared in the budget, documents show.

Another road seeing work this year but is being handled separately from the annual road program is the village’s section of Reed Road, which began resurfacing work earlier this year.

The program this year is similar, but still less than that of 2020, which saw 3.3 miles of road worked on for close to $974,000, Migatz said. Last year’s program came in at a little under $1.4 million, hitting 5.4 miles of roadway.