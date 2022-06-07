McHenry County College Student Art Exhibit on display through Friday

The McHenry County College Student Art Exhibit is on display now as part of an annual event that gives students an opportunity to participate in the jury process for an art competition at the college level.

For many students, this exhibit is their first time submitting work to a competitive jury process and, if selected, the first time seeing their artwork hanging in a gallery, the college said in a news release. The pieces in the exhibit and the awards were chosen by members of the college’s art department and Ryan Long Award representatives.

First place was awarded to Madalyn Lefevre for her piece “Zoe Smith,” second place went to Genesis Encarnacion’s “Wigtrual” and third went to Evelynn Slania for “Masque of the Red Death.” Many other merit and purchase awards were presented as well.

The Student Art Exhibit is on display through Friday in galleries one and two at the college.