June 02, 2022
Shaw Local
News

Cary-Fox River Grove area real estate agent joins All Exclusive Realty

By Shaw Local News Network
Shirley Rochford celebrates joining the All Exclusive Realty team with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 11, 2022.  She is join by the staff and board members of the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. (Linda M. Barrett Productions)

Shirley Rochford, a real estate agent with more than 45 years of experience in the Cary and Fox River Grove area, joined All Exclusive Realty in Cary.

The addition was marked by the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce in a ribbon cutting on May. 11 at the company’s office, 875 Feinberg Court, Suite 102.

Rochford has been awarded the status of Realtor Emeritus by the National Association of Realtors, according to a news release from the chamber.

To learn more about Rochford and the All Exclusive Realty team, go to their website at allexclusiverealty.com.