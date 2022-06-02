Cary-Fox River Grove area real estate agent joins All Exclusive Realty

Shirley Rochford, a real estate agent with more than 45 years of experience in the Cary and Fox River Grove area, joined All Exclusive Realty in Cary.

The addition was marked by the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce in a ribbon cutting on May. 11 at the company’s office, 875 Feinberg Court, Suite 102.

Rochford has been awarded the status of Realtor Emeritus by the National Association of Realtors, according to a news release from the chamber.

To learn more about Rochford and the All Exclusive Realty team, go to their website at allexclusiverealty.com.