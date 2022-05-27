Harvard man charged with attempted murder of deputy assigned a public defender

An armed Harvard man, shot by McHenry County sheriff’s deputies during a standoff at his home in April and facing an attempted murder charge, was appointed an assistant public defender Friday.

Randall B. Little, 58, remained in custody at the McHenry County Jail on Friday on $500,000 bond, of which he must post $50,000 to be released.

He also is charged with armed violence, aggravated intimidation of a police officer, unlawful possession of two firearms as a felon, threatening a public official, unlawful use of a weapon, producing 20 to 50 marijuana plants, and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

He faces decades in prison if convicted.

Little has not yet been indicted on his charges therefore has not yet entered a plea. Assistant State’s Attorney Tyler Miken said Little’s charges were going before the grand jury on Wednesday. Judge Michael Coppedge set Thursday for preliminary hearing and arraignment.

In court Friday, Little who used a walker to assist him in court, told Coppedge that he was unemployed and needed a lawyer. He also said he has “a ton of medical issues.”

When told to fill out the document requesting a public defender, Little, who was shot in the eye during the incident at his home, said he could not see because he had his “eye ripped out.” A sheriff’s deputy helped him fill out the form, and Assistant Public Defender Angelo Mourelatos was assigned to the case.

After court, Mourelatos declined to comment on Little’s case.

About 8 p.m. April 1, deputies responded to a call for a well-being check at Little’s home, which is set back on a wooded lot along Streit Road in a rural area of Harvard. Little shares the home with his wife, he said in court.

Authorities allege that Little came out of the house pointing a .300-caliber blackout short barrel rifle at Deputy Gabrielle Valencia, yelling for deputies to leave his property and threatening to kill Valencia, according to McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally and a criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Initial reports said three McHenry County sheriff’s deputies were involved in the shooting, two fired. Only Valencia is named in the criminal complaint as the officer Little pointed the weapon at.

Valencia was sworn in as a McHenry County deputy in September, according to a Facebook post by the department. At that point, she was headed to the police academy, according to the post.

The other deputies – who have not been publicly identified – have been with the department six years and 16 years, McHenry County sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Ellis has said.

All three have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the McHenry County Major Investigations Assistance Team.