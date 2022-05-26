Woodstock man charged with sexual assault of a child under 13

A 34-year-old Woodstock man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 between 2008 and 2012, according to the criminal indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Jose J. Vega, of the 300 block of Railroad Street, is charged with four counts of predatory aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, a Class X felony, and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13, a Class 2 felony, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the most serious class X charges, Vega could face life in prison, according to the indictment.

Vega, arrested Tuesday, is being held in the McHenry County jail on $150,000 bond. He must post $15,000 to be released.

An attempt to reach Vega’s attorney Thursday was not successful.



