Ness to host mobile office hours in Crystal Lake

State Rep. Suzanne Ness will host mobile office hours from 10 a.m. to noon June 1 at the Crystal Lake Public Library, 126 W. Paddock St. in Crystal Lake.

The event is part of the Crystal Lake Democrat’s efforts to remain accessible and bring services to all parts of the district, according to a news release.

Ness hosts mobile office hours throughout her district, which includes parts of Algonquin, Carpentersville, Crystal Lake, East and West Dundee, Elgin, Gilberts, Huntley, Lake in the Hills Lakewood and Sleepy Hollow.

Residents unable to attend mobile office hours can contact Ness’ office at 224-484-8620 or info@repsnessil66.com. To find other upcoming events and meetings, go to repsnessil66.com/news-events/.