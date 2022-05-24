North Metra parking lot resurfacing begins next week in Cary

Work on the Metra commuter parking lots north of West Main Street in Cary will begin following Memorial Day, the village announced Tuesday.

The village’s concrete subcontractor is set to begin removing and replacing sections of the curb followed by the removal and replacement of the asphalt pavement and striping by other contractors, according to a news release.

The project is expected to be completed this summer, the village said.

The construction means sections of the north commuter parking lot and downtown six-hour parking lot will be closed at various times, according to the release. The commuter parking lots south of West Main Street will remain open for use for daily fee parking and permit holders.

While certain sections of the north parking lots will be open for use, commuters are encouraged to utilize the south lots when possible, the village said.

Cary’s commuter parking lots will continue to offer free parking on weekends and weekdays after 11:30 a.m. for downtown visitors and employees of downtown businesses.