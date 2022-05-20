Recycling event set for Saturday in Lake in the Hills

A single-day recycling event will take place Saturday morning at Chesak Elementary School in Lake in the Hills, the McHenry County Department of Health said.

The recycling event, which will run 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the school, 10910 Reed Road, is part of an effort to offer convenient recycling locations for electronics banned from landfills, according to a news release.

Document shredding will not be offered at this event. Other locations that accept landfill banned items such as electronics, motor oil and tires can be found in the 2022 McHenry County Green Guide.

There will be a fee to recycle some of the materials, such as single-use alkaline batteries, fluorescent tubes, televisions and computer monitors. Fees range from $.50 to $35.

A complete list of fees is available at McHenry County Department of Health’s solid waste management website. Other items – including small appliances, printers, computer towers, keyboards, video game consoles and DVD players – will be accepted for free.

Elgin Recycling will accept credit cards or cash for items with fees. For more information about additional items accepted but not listed, call 847-741-4100.