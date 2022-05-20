May 20, 2022
Body Styling opens in Cary

By Shaw Local News Network
Pam Garlisch, owner of Body Styling, located at 212 Crystal St., Ste. B, in Cary, celebrates the business's grand opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.  Garlisch is joined by the staff and board members of the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. (Provided by Cary-Grove Area of Commerce)

A body contouring and pain relief service marked its grand opening in Cary last month.

Body Styling offers body contouring and pain relief through red light therapy at 212 Crystal St., Suite B, in Cary, according to the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosted a ribbon cutting on April 25.

Owned and operated by Pan Garlisch, Body Styling specializes in a Food and Drug Administration-cleared pad system with red and near-infrared LED light therapy for stubborn fat loss and a variety of pain management conditions, according to the release.

For more information, go to www.mybodystyling.com or call 224-788-0003.