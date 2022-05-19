Furnace starts fire in Cary home

A furnace started a small fire Wednesday afternoon in a Cary home but caused no injuries, officials said.

The Cary Fire Protection District was called about 5 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 800 block of Oak Valley Drive in Cary, according to a news release. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from a townhome on the corner of Oak Valley and Linden Court.

A furnace in a utility closet failed and caused a small fire, according to the release. The home had working smoke detectors, which alerted the resident inside the home to the fire.

The resident, along with several cats, escaped unharmed, the fire protection district said.

While damage from the fire and heat was contained to the furnace unit, firefighters stayed on the scene for an additional hour ventilating the home and neighboring units, according to the release.