The Algonquin Area Public Library will mark Free Comic Book Day with free comic books, kids crafts and an Obi-wan Kenobi scavenger hunt Saturday.

The free event will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the 2600 Harnish Drive location. Participants are encouraged to dress in costume or their favorite nerdy outfit for the occasion.

More information can be found at aapld.org or by calling 847-458-6060.