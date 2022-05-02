Woodstock man sentenced to five-plus years in prison for drunken driving

A 40-year-old Woodstock man was sentenced Monday to five years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated driving under the influence, court records show.

Jason Steven Grizely, of the 1800 block of Clay Street, also pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while his license was revoked and one count of misdemeanor battery.

McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge sentenced Grizely to one year for each of the driving while revoked charges, but those will be served at the same time as the longer DUI sentence.

The sentences are to be served at 50% and Grizely will receive credit for the time he has spent in custody, the judge’s order shows.

Grizely was charged in December 2018 with battery after Wonder Lake police said he punched two men in the face, one repeatedly, according to the criminal complaint.

He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor count of battery in that case Monday and in exchange, prosecutors dismissed a more serious felony aggravated battery charge as well as another misdemeanor for allegedly damaging the phone of one of the men.

In July 2019, Grizely was charged with aggravated driving under the influence after he was pulled over by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office following a reported battery at the Lizard Lounge in Wonder Lake, according to court records and a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Grizely had three prior DUI convictions, according to the release. He also was charged with resisting arrest, which was dismissed as part of Monday’s plea deal, court records show.