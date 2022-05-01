District 47 student art show at the Dole weekdays in May

The 2022 Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 student art show will be on display starting Tuesday at the Dole.

The art show features the creativity of District 47 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The exhibit will be free and open to the public.

The show will be available for viewing 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Dole, 401 Country Club Road in Crystal Lake, starting Tuesday and running through May 20.

Special open houses for District 47 families are planned for the first week in May. Families are encouraged to attend the open house for their child’s school if possible.

The open house for Canterbury, Coventry and Husmann elementary schools and Hannah Beardsley Middle School will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The one for Indian Prairie, Woods Creek and Glacier Ridge elementary schools and Lundahl Middle School will be 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. The final open house, for South, North and West elementary schools and Bernotas Middle School will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday.