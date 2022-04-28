Ness to host town hall event, provide legislative updates

State Rep. Suzanne Ness will host a town hall event at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Foundation for McHenry County, 33 E. Woodstock St.

The event will focus on issues such as budget, education development, taxes and constituent resources. Ness will also hear questions and concerns from attendees.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are not required, but seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For accessibility assistance, contact Ness’ office directly at 224-484-8620 or info@repsnessil66.com.

The town hall event can be viewed at facebook.com/repsnessil66.