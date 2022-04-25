Woodstock School District 200 recognized for music education

Woodstock School District 200 was honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

The Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to all students, according to a news release. Woodstock High School earned the recognition in 2021, but this is the first recognition for all of District 200.

Several hundred students participate in band, orchestra and choir across District 200, some beginning as early as fourth grade, according to the release. Each year, musicians at the high school and middle school level are selected for statewide performances for the Illinois Music Education Association.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, District 200 music staff members answered questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.