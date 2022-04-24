McHenry County support group returns for those who lost loved one to crime

A survivors support group has been restarted after being shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office and McHenry County Mental Health Board said.

The support group was designed with those who have lost a loved one to a criminal act in mind.

“Survivors of crime victims can never be fully recompensed for the cruel and senseless loss they have endured, and many continue to struggle long after criminal proceedings have ended,” McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said in a statement. “We hope they can find some solace in sharing their experience with others and helping shoulder the burden together.”

The support group meets the third Wednesday of every month, starting this past week. The meetings will be held 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mental Health Board, 620 Dakota St. in Crystal Lake. It is free and open to the community.

For information, contact Kelly Gallagher at the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office at 815-334-4159 or KMGallagher@mchenrycountyil.gov.