McHenry County property tax bills to go out May 6

Property tax bills will be posted online and mailed out May 6, with installments due June 6 and Sept. 6, Treasurer Glenda Miller said in a news release Friday.

Tax bills can be mailed, paid online through the county treasurer’s website, in person at the treasurer’s office, over the phone, or through a number of participating local banks.

Go to www.mchenrytreasurer.org to look up your bill and find a list of McHenry County banks accepting property tax payments.

Payment checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 458, Crystal Lake, IL 60039. The Treasurer’s Office will not take cash through the mail.

People can pay in person, both walk-in and drive-thru, from 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. weekdays at the Treasurer’s Office, located at 2100 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock. Credit and debit card payments include a 2.35% convenience fee, except Visa debit cards, which have a $3.95 flat fee.

Payment can also be made through the treasurer’s website or by phone at 877-690-3729. Those paying by phone will be prompted for a jurisdiction code, which is 2301 for McHenry County.

Taxes paid through the website or over the phone via electronic check will be charged a flat fee of $1 for most homeowners. The confirmation code acts as the receipt, so the county recommends making a note of it.

Some banks only process tax payments for their customers, so check before traveling to make a payment. Effective this year, BMO Harris bank branches will not process McHenry County tax bills.

Questions can be directed to the McHenry County Treasurer’s Office at 815-334-4260 or treas@mchenrycountyil.gov.