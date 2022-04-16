McHenry County grand jury indictments for April 16, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Maximilian J. Klicker, 26, of the 400 block of Marquette Avenue, Cary; obstructing justice.
- Alexis Paredes, 24, of the 4300 block of Shamrock Drive, McHenry; four counts of aggravated domestic battery, eight counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
- Robert E. Hammontree, 27, of the 1700 block of Highview Avenue, McHenry; aggravated battery to a police officer, felony resisting a police officer and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
- Juan Esquivel, 25, of the 200 block of South Jefferson Street, Harvard; aggravated domestic battery and three counts of domestic battery.
- Jose H. Sanchez-Vargas, 33, of the 900 bock of West Rand Road, Arlington Heights; traveling to meet a child, two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and grooming.
- Hiralal G. Maheshwari, 62, of the 700 block of Blackthorn Drive, Crystal Lake; criminal sexual abuse using force and battery.
- Jamee A. Untiedt, 52, of the 200 block of Wildwood Lane, Fox River Grove; retail theft worth more than $300 and retail theft with a prior conviction.
- Jasmine M. Caldwell, 31, of the 3700 block of Spring Grove Road, Johnsburg; retail theft with a prior conviction.
- Isis Escobar-Gallego, 27, of the 1100 block of Hilltop Boulevard, McHenry; two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and four counts of domestic battery.
- Agustin Morales, 31, of the 200 block of Sixth Street, Wheeling; three counts of criminal trespass to a residence, resisting a police officer and theft.
- Samuel L. Lewis, 27, of the 2300 block of Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills; three counts of forgery with intent to defraud.
- Noe Arellano, 18, of the 1000 block of Wheeler Street, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place and domestic battery.
- Antonio J. Goldaracena, 35, of the 1100 block of Wallace Court, Chicago Heights; two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and causing great bodily harm, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and two counts of domestic battery.
- Donald D. Vucic, 37, of the 1100 block of Moonstone Run, Lake in the Hills; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with at least five prior violations, aggravated DUI of alcohol with a revoked license, obstructing justice, driving with a revoked license, two counts of failing to report damage to an unattended vehicle and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Zachary H. Lathrop, 18, of the 19500 block of Harmony Road, Marengo; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, unlawful use of a weapon, underage drinking and disorderly conduct.
- Nicholas M. Stegg, 31, of the 300 block of Marengo Road, Harvard; possession and possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine and 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana.
- Krystle L. Ashmore, 33, of the 1500 block of Catalpa Drive, Holiday Hills; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
- Joel W. Tynis, 37, of the 1500 block of Catalpa Drive, Holiday Hills; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl, unlawful delivery of fentanyl and possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
- Noah D. Miller, 20, of the 400 block of Stevenson Street, Marengo; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Tina L. Meltzer, 50, of the zero to 100 block of Aspen Colony, Fox Lake; three counts of drug-induced homicide.
- Anthony B. Buccieri, 41, of the 700 block of Highview Court, Antioch; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shannon N. Weitzman, 31, of the 1500 block of Chapel Hill Road, McHenry; aggravated battery to a firefighter.
- Alexander A. Kling, 21, of the 1100 block of Greenwood Circle, Woodstock; aggravated assault of a police officer and two counts of domestic battery.