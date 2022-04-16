April 16, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News

McHenry County grand jury indictments for April 16, 2022

By Northwest Herald staff report

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Maximilian J. Klicker, 26, of the 400 block of Marquette Avenue, Cary; obstructing justice.
  • Alexis Paredes, 24, of the 4300 block of Shamrock Drive, McHenry; four counts of aggravated domestic battery, eight counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
  • Robert E. Hammontree, 27, of the 1700 block of Highview Avenue, McHenry; aggravated battery to a police officer, felony resisting a police officer and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
  • Juan Esquivel, 25, of the 200 block of South Jefferson Street, Harvard; aggravated domestic battery and three counts of domestic battery.
  • Jose H. Sanchez-Vargas, 33, of the 900 bock of West Rand Road, Arlington Heights; traveling to meet a child, two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and grooming.
  • Hiralal G. Maheshwari, 62, of the 700 block of Blackthorn Drive, Crystal Lake; criminal sexual abuse using force and battery.
  • Jamee A. Untiedt, 52, of the 200 block of Wildwood Lane, Fox River Grove; retail theft worth more than $300 and retail theft with a prior conviction.
  • Jasmine M. Caldwell, 31, of the 3700 block of Spring Grove Road, Johnsburg; retail theft with a prior conviction.
  • Isis Escobar-Gallego, 27, of the 1100 block of Hilltop Boulevard, McHenry; two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and four counts of domestic battery.
  • Agustin Morales, 31, of the 200 block of Sixth Street, Wheeling; three counts of criminal trespass to a residence, resisting a police officer and theft.
  • Samuel L. Lewis, 27, of the 2300 block of Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills; three counts of forgery with intent to defraud.
  • Noe Arellano, 18, of the 1000 block of Wheeler Street, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place and domestic battery.
  • Antonio J. Goldaracena, 35, of the 1100 block of Wallace Court, Chicago Heights; two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and causing great bodily harm, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and two counts of domestic battery.
  • Donald D. Vucic, 37, of the 1100 block of Moonstone Run, Lake in the Hills; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with at least five prior violations, aggravated DUI of alcohol with a revoked license, obstructing justice, driving with a revoked license, two counts of failing to report damage to an unattended vehicle and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Zachary H. Lathrop, 18, of the 19500 block of Harmony Road, Marengo; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, unlawful use of a weapon, underage drinking and disorderly conduct.
  • Nicholas M. Stegg, 31, of the 300 block of Marengo Road, Harvard; possession and possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine and 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana.
  • Krystle L. Ashmore, 33, of the 1500 block of Catalpa Drive, Holiday Hills; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
  • Joel W. Tynis, 37, of the 1500 block of Catalpa Drive, Holiday Hills; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl, unlawful delivery of fentanyl and possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
  • Noah D. Miller, 20, of the 400 block of Stevenson Street, Marengo; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Tina L. Meltzer, 50, of the zero to 100 block of Aspen Colony, Fox Lake; three counts of drug-induced homicide.
  • Anthony B. Buccieri, 41, of the 700 block of Highview Court, Antioch; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Shannon N. Weitzman, 31, of the 1500 block of Chapel Hill Road, McHenry; aggravated battery to a firefighter.
  • Alexander A. Kling, 21, of the 1100 block of Greenwood Circle, Woodstock; aggravated assault of a police officer and two counts of domestic battery.
PremiumMcHenry County CourthouseMcHenry CountyAntiochArlington HeightsCaryCrystal LakeFox LakeFox River GroveHarvardHoliday HillsJohnsburgLake in the HillsMarengoMcHenryWoodstock