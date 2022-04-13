Crystal Lake restaurants, cafes hope to make permanent outdoor dining expansions

As warmer weather approaches, dining establishments in Crystal Lake hope expand their outdoor dining areas and make that a permanent feature of the downtown area.

The popularity of outdoor dining became apparent during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, when open-air seating was the only option available, city officials and businesses owners said.

“Talk about a negative becoming a positive,” Mayor Haig Haleblian said. “As horrible as the pandemic was, there were some bright spots that became ‘aha’ moments and outdoor dining was one of them.”

The city of Crystal Lake is part of a larger trend to take advantage of the interest in outdoor dining. Nearby Cary recently opened its Alfresco Alley for the third year in a row.

Last week, the Crystal Lake City Council voted to allow expanded outdoor seating along sidewalks at various locations throughout the city, mostly in the downtown area.

Seven businesses in Crystal Lake required the specific approval, including Aroma Cafe, Cafe Olympic, Cantina 52, Carlos Pancake House, Grounds Coffee Bar, Jude’s and Vina & Plate. Altogether, the move added 120 outdoor seats for those restaurants, according to council documents.

The ordinance still requires business maintain a clear pathway along the sidewalk for pedestrians.

Crystal Lake Brewing also asked for a special use permit to expand its outdoor seating area at the latest Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. That has not yet received city approval.

Some “tweaks” needed to be worked out, Haleblian said, to accommodate requests to convert sidewalk or parking space into dining, such as ensuring public safety or making sure retail wasn’t negatively impacted.

The city was in active discussions to figure out how to make permanent outdoor dining opportunities, City Economic Development Manager Heather Maieritsch said.

One option could be for the city to convert Metra parking to public parking, although Haleblian said it was a “strange psychological phenomenon” where people are willing to walk short distances at shopping malls but prioritize parking immediately in front of establishments otherwise.

“We allowed outdoor dining before, but businesses didn’t really take advantage of it until the pandemic,” said Katie Cowlin, director of community development. “It adds great energy to the downtown area, or anywhere else. It encourages walkability and frequenting restaurants.”

The city also expanded outdoor amenities and seating areas at Depot Park downtown where people could sit down with local takeout, Maieritsch said.

There also is an aesthetic component. For example, Crystal Lake Brewing, which hopes to expand and make permanent its outdoor beer garden, put up a light curtain, which Maieritsch said added a vibrancy to the overall neighborhood.

At recent City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission meetings last week, city officials and residents seemed receptive to businesses’ requests. The lone pushback came after a request by Jude’s to use three parking spaces for outdoor seating, which neighboring businesses said would impact their customers.

Jude’s owner, Paul Leech, who also owns the Cottage and Cantina 52, argued that parking along Williams Street was underutilized at night and so the elimination of three spots would not be a hindrance to neighboring retail stores. The request was tabled until the next City Council meeting later this month.

Crystal Lake Brewing co-founder John O’Fallon said he was building the fence for the outdoor patio area in 2020 when he heard on the radio that Gov. JB Pritzker had announced an indoor dining ban.

“The city was a little hesitant at first, but we just had to explain what we were doing more,” O’Fallon said. “The overwhelming response from the community has been positive.”

Locals who frequent the Crystal Lake Brewing said the outdoor seating area was a great feature of the bar.

“The outdoor patio is great here,” Crystal Lake resident Dave Ellinger said. “Being outside, the lights are great, they play the music, it’s awesome.”

Another resident, Marianne Krupka, said her friends and family began frequenting the brewery just when the pandemic began, so they have always thought of the outdoor patio as an essential feature.

“In the summertime it’s really nice to be able to sit outside,” Krupka said. “The fact that we can bring our pups is really nice. We’ve never known it any different, so I’m hoping it will stay the same.”







