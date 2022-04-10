Rotary Club of Woodstock in final stretch for Jeep Raffle

Fewer than 300 tickets remain for the Rotary Club of Woodstock’s second annual Jeep Raffle, which concludes May 27.

The grand prize drawing of the raffle is either a 2022 four-door Jeep Wrangler or $40,000.

A total of six early bird tickets worth $500 have already been chosen and four “day-of” $500 winners also will be chosen on the night of the grand prize drawing. All 10 early bird winners will have their tickets placed back into the drum for the grand prize drawing.

In total, 1,000 tickets were available and about 280 tickets remained at the time of the most recent release.

For more details or to buy tickets, go to woodstockrotarycharities.com or follow Rotary Club of Woodstock on Facebook.