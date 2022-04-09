McHenry County grand jury indictments for April 10

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Amanda J. Jones, 45, of the 9700 block of Edwards Road, Fox River Grove; four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with a child in the vehicle and a prior violation on record and two counts of aggravated driving under the combined influence of drugs, alcohol or another intoxicating compound with a child in the vehicle and a prior violation on record.
- Andrew Calderon IV, 30; failure to register as a sex offender with the Harvard Police Department.
- Victor J. Gebauer, 36, of the 25500 block of Lehmann Boulevard, Lake Villa; aggravated battery of a firefighter and paramedic.
- Jacob E. Jones, 28, of the 200 block of Plymouth Drive, Chicago Heights; attempted identity theft, identity theft and two counts of forgery.
- Krystal A. Lee, 30, of the 700 block of West Main Street, Cary; three counts of aggravated battery in a public place.
- Jasmine M. Caldwell, 31, of the 3700 block of Spring Grove Road, Johnsburg; two counts of retail theft and criminal trespass.
- Jessica Louise Warren, 42, of the 3500 block of Chadwick Lane, Lake in the Hills; six counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle and a prior violation on record, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, three counts of endangering the life or health of a child, improper lane use, and failing to properly wear a seat belt.
- Quinquilla S. Q. Upshaw, 26, of the 1000 block of South 11th Avenue, Maywood; two counts of forgery.
- Nicholas J. Huh, 29, of the 1200 block of Pleasant Run Drive, Wheeling; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Joel E. Sanchez, 44, of the 700 block Oak Street, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Aaron R. Montgomery, 20, of the 300 block of Hoy Avenue, Woodstock; possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
- Kevin Espinal, 24, of the 500 block of East Blair Street, West Chicago; two counts of retail theft.
- Lawrence M. Kasper, 25, of the 5300 block of North Leeside Street, McHenry; domestic battery.
- Timothy A. Wertz, 59; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with at least three prior violations and aggravated driving under the influence without insurance.
- Steven G. Collins, 57, of the 900 block of Talismon Way, Fox Lake; unlawful purchase of a firearm, forgery, and attempted possession of a firearm by a felon.