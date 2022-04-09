April 10, 2022
Shaw Local
News

McHenry County grand jury indictments for April 10

By Northwest Herald staff report

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Amanda J. Jones, 45, of the 9700 block of Edwards Road, Fox River Grove; four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with a child in the vehicle and a prior violation on record and two counts of aggravated driving under the combined influence of drugs, alcohol or another intoxicating compound with a child in the vehicle and a prior violation on record.
  • Andrew Calderon IV, 30; failure to register as a sex offender with the Harvard Police Department.
  • Victor J. Gebauer, 36, of the 25500 block of Lehmann Boulevard, Lake Villa; aggravated battery of a firefighter and paramedic.
  • Jacob E. Jones, 28, of the 200 block of Plymouth Drive, Chicago Heights; attempted identity theft, identity theft and two counts of forgery.
  • Krystal A. Lee, 30, of the 700 block of West Main Street, Cary; three counts of aggravated battery in a public place.
  • Jasmine M. Caldwell, 31, of the 3700 block of Spring Grove Road, Johnsburg; two counts of retail theft and criminal trespass.
  • Jessica Louise Warren, 42, of the 3500 block of Chadwick Lane, Lake in the Hills; six counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle and a prior violation on record, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, three counts of endangering the life or health of a child, improper lane use, and failing to properly wear a seat belt.
  • Quinquilla S. Q. Upshaw, 26, of the 1000 block of South 11th Avenue, Maywood; two counts of forgery.
  • Nicholas J. Huh, 29, of the 1200 block of Pleasant Run Drive, Wheeling; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
  • Joel E. Sanchez, 44, of the 700 block Oak Street, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
  • Aaron R. Montgomery, 20, of the 300 block of Hoy Avenue, Woodstock; possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
  • Kevin Espinal, 24, of the 500 block of East Blair Street, West Chicago; two counts of retail theft.
  • Lawrence M. Kasper, 25, of the 5300 block of North Leeside Street, McHenry; domestic battery.
  • Timothy A. Wertz, 59; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with at least three prior violations and aggravated driving under the influence without insurance.
  • Steven G. Collins, 57, of the 900 block of Talismon Way, Fox Lake; unlawful purchase of a firearm, forgery, and attempted possession of a firearm by a felon.
