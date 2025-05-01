Get Women of Distinction Event Tickets Now

Help celebrate this year’s class of Women of Distinction by attending our awards luncheon on June 4, 2025, 11 am at Boulder Ridge Country Club, 350 Boulder Drive, Lake in the Hills. A welcome reception will provide networking opportunities preceding lunch and the award ceremony. Registration and reception starts at 11 am; lunch begins at 11:30 am.

THIS YEAR’S HONOREES: Lynn Caccavallo, Melissa Cooney, Laura Franz, Catherine Jones, Kathleen Narusis, Donna Rasmussen, Elizabeth Rios, Kristin Schmidt, Denise Smith, Cassandra Vohs-Demann

For more information and to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.