2022 Northwest Herald Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Jacobs’ Chloe Siegfort

Chloe Siegfort will leave Jacobs as one of the most dominant girls tennis players in Fox Valley Conference history.
Siegfort won three FVC No. 1 singles titles, qualified for the Class 2A State Tournament twice (she only missed in 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the tournament) and never lost a match in FVC play.
Siegfort has been selected as the 2022 Northwest Herald Girls Tennis Player of the Year after her outstanding 35-5 season, another FVC and sectional title and another state appearance.
During her junior year, Siegfort did not play varsity tennis as she traveled frequently to LAT Tennis Academy in Boynton Beach, Florida for training. She also committed to NCAA Division II University of Sioux Falls (S.D.), where she will play next year.
Siegfort is a three-time All-Area first-team selection. She finished 3-2 at the state tournament this season.
Siegfort, a lefthanded hitter who was also 2020 Player of the Year, has now earned the honor for a second time. She answered a few questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about her senior season.
What will you remember most about this season?
Siegfort: The thing I will remember most from this past season was traveling to Edwardsville with the entire team. It was a great experience for everyone and we definitely bonded as a team.
What will be your major at Sioux Falls and what would you like to do in that field?
Siegfort: I’m majoring in nursing and my goal is to become an ICU nurse.
What is the last really good book you read?
Siegfort: The last inspiring book I read was “The Inner Game of Tennis,” by Timothy Gallwey, which helped my mental game significantly.
You learned how to juggle early in the pandemic. How is that coming along?
Siegfort: I have perfected juggling with three balls, but I definitely need guidance on trying to juggle four.
Have you ever made one of those back-to-the-net, through-the-legs returns in a match?
Siegfort: I have never hit a tweener in a match yet. However, I did hit a behind-the-back shot that was a drop-shot winner.
What would be your dream job?
Siegfort: My dream job would be a traveling ICU nurse because I can travel and gain the experience prior to going back to school to become a nurse practitioner.
What is your favorite class this year?
Siegfort: It is human anatomy, because it’s interesting learning about the human body and the labs are really interesting.
What sport did you try that you just were not good at?
Siegfort: One sport that I am not very good at is soccer.
Do you string your own rackets? If so, how long does that take?
Siegfort: I have been stringing my rackets since the age of 9. Currently I can string a racket in 20 minutes. My record is 17 minutes.
What is something on your musical playlist that would surprise people?
Siegfort: “You” by Candlebox.
What would be your soap opera character name (your middle name and the street you live on)?
Siegfort: Josephine Towncenter.
Who’s the most famous person you’ve taken a picture with?
Siegfort: Former professional tennis player Sam Querrey.
If you could spend a day with anyone from history, who would it be?
Siegfort: One person I would love to spend a day with would be Elvis Presley, because I really like his music.
What’s something funny that happened to you in competition this season?
Siegfort: In one of my matches, I attempted to hit a drop shot and the ball went about a foot in front of me. Coach (Jon) Betts and a few teammates began clapping and laughing.