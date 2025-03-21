Girls basketball: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Crystal Lake Central's Ruby Macke drives to the basket against Hampshire's Jiselle Lopez in February 2025 at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Meet the 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area girls basketball team.

First team

Huntley's Anna Campanelli drives to the basket during the IHSA Class 4A Gurnee Warren Supersectional girls basketball game against Loyola Academy on Monday, March 3, 2025, at Warren Township High School in Gurnee. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Anna Campanelli, Huntley, sr., G

Campanelli led the Red Raiders to a program-record 35 victories and fourth straight Fox Valley Conference championship. Campanelli, who will play next year at NCAA Division I Kent State, averaged 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3 steals a game. She is the first four-time FVC champion in Huntley history and finished with 1,404 career points.

Marian Central's Juliette Huff shoots the ball between Rockford Christian's Lucy Gargani (left) and Teagan Lawver (right) during a nononference basketball game on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at Marian Central High School in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Juliette Huff, Marian Central, sr., G

Huff, who will play at DIII Carroll University, averaged 17.5 points a game for the Hurricanes, who finished 17-16 and 5-2 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. Huff finished as the program’s second-leading scorer (1,289 career points) and made the most 3-pointers (133). Her 576 points this year were a single-season record.

Crystal Lake South's Laken Lepage brings the ball up the court against Prairie Ridge's Bella Militello during a Fox Valley Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Laken LePage, Crystal Lake South, jr., G

LePage had a successful return from ACL surgery and averaged 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game for the Gators with 61 3-pointers. South finished 17-15 after going 3-25 the year before.

Crystal Lake Central's Ruby Macke shoots the ball over Wauconda's Alessandra Rodriguez during the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic Championship game on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at McHenry High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Ruby Macke, Crystal Lake Central, jr., F

Macke continued on her breakout sophomore season for the Tigers and led area players in scoring at 21.5 points a game. Macke scored a program-record 43 points in a crosstown win against Prairie Ridge. She averaged 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game.

Cary-Grove High School forward Ellie Mjaanes, right, blocks Huntley High School guard Anna Campanelli’s shot during a game at Huntley High School on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Ellie Mjaanes, Cary-Grove, sr., F

Mjaanes helped lead the Trojans to back-to-back Class 3A regional championships while they came close to winning their first sectional title since 1989, losing to Grayslake Central 33-31 in double overtime. Mjaanes, who will play next year at DI Lehigh, averaged 15.5 points and 6 rebounds a game and hit 103 of 130 free throws.

Second team

Mikala Amegasse, Hampshire, jr., G

Gaby Dzik, Crystal Lake South, fr., G-F

Abbey Miner, Marian Central, sr., G

Paula Strzelecki, Huntley, sr., F

Summer Toussaint, Johnsburg, fr., G

Honorable mention

Aubrina Adamik, Huntley, jr., G

Keira Bogott, Woodstock, sr., G

Maggie Hanson, Marengo, so., G

Audrey LaFleur, Burlington Central, so., G

Kennedy Manning, Cary-Grove, jr., G

Ava McFadden, Huntley, sr., G

Zoe Nanos, Prairie Ridge, jr., G

Sam Skerl, Cary-Grove, sr., F

Leah Spychala, Crystal Lake Central, sr., F

Skye Toussaint, Johnsburg, fr., F

Chloe Van Horn, Hampshire, sr., F

Adriana Wrzos, Marian Central, sr., G