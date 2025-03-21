Girls basketball: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area girls basketball team.
First team
Anna Campanelli, Huntley, sr., G
Campanelli led the Red Raiders to a program-record 35 victories and fourth straight Fox Valley Conference championship. Campanelli, who will play next year at NCAA Division I Kent State, averaged 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3 steals a game. She is the first four-time FVC champion in Huntley history and finished with 1,404 career points.
Juliette Huff, Marian Central, sr., G
Huff, who will play at DIII Carroll University, averaged 17.5 points a game for the Hurricanes, who finished 17-16 and 5-2 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. Huff finished as the program’s second-leading scorer (1,289 career points) and made the most 3-pointers (133). Her 576 points this year were a single-season record.
Laken LePage, Crystal Lake South, jr., G
LePage had a successful return from ACL surgery and averaged 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game for the Gators with 61 3-pointers. South finished 17-15 after going 3-25 the year before.
Ruby Macke, Crystal Lake Central, jr., F
Macke continued on her breakout sophomore season for the Tigers and led area players in scoring at 21.5 points a game. Macke scored a program-record 43 points in a crosstown win against Prairie Ridge. She averaged 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game.
Ellie Mjaanes, Cary-Grove, sr., F
Mjaanes helped lead the Trojans to back-to-back Class 3A regional championships while they came close to winning their first sectional title since 1989, losing to Grayslake Central 33-31 in double overtime. Mjaanes, who will play next year at DI Lehigh, averaged 15.5 points and 6 rebounds a game and hit 103 of 130 free throws.
Second team
Mikala Amegasse, Hampshire, jr., G
Gaby Dzik, Crystal Lake South, fr., G-F
Abbey Miner, Marian Central, sr., G
Paula Strzelecki, Huntley, sr., F
Summer Toussaint, Johnsburg, fr., G
Honorable mention
Aubrina Adamik, Huntley, jr., G
Keira Bogott, Woodstock, sr., G
Maggie Hanson, Marengo, so., G
Audrey LaFleur, Burlington Central, so., G
Kennedy Manning, Cary-Grove, jr., G
Ava McFadden, Huntley, sr., G
Zoe Nanos, Prairie Ridge, jr., G
Sam Skerl, Cary-Grove, sr., F
Leah Spychala, Crystal Lake Central, sr., F
Skye Toussaint, Johnsburg, fr., F
Chloe Van Horn, Hampshire, sr., F
Adriana Wrzos, Marian Central, sr., G