Boys soccer: Woodstock hires Santiago Rubio as head coach

Santiago Rubio wanted to find a way to become closer with the Woodstock community, so when he found an opportunity to do so through the sport he loves, Rubio knew he needed to do it.
Soccer has been an important part of Rubio’s life ever since he started in Spain and then came to the United States. When Woodstock’s head coaching position opened after Matt Warmbier resigned, Rubio found the perfect way to become a bigger part of the community.
The Woodstock School District 200 approved his hiring during its June meeting.
“We have a community that has a passion for soccer, so I’m really excited about being able to be a part of that,” Rubio said. “I want to take the soccer program to the next level, a higher level.”
Soccer has taken Rubio all over the world. He started coaching in Spain for a semi-professional team before he moved to the United States in 2000. He then coached in different communities in the Chicago area through different clubs, including Highland Park, Crystal Lake, Huntley and Libertyville.
Rubio also coached for the Chicago Fire developmental teams.
Rubio’s oldest son played for Woodstock and Rubio quickly realized that he could have an impact on the community if he applied for the open position. Once he got the job, he started planning on how he can not only improve the program but also involve the Woodstock community.
“Here in Woodstock, there’s a lot of work left to be done,” Rubio said. “I hope that I can help our community to take a step forward in developing the passion of our neighbors to come to see the games and get our players to a more competitive level.”
Rubio takes over the program after Warmbier led it for the past six seasons. The Blue Streaks won three Kishwaukee River Conference titles under Warmbier as well as a Class 2A regional and 23 matches in 2017.
Woodstock finished 2022 with a 11-12 record, 2-3 in the KRC. Woodstock lost its opening match in the 2A playoffs to Harvard.
“We have a community that has a passion for soccer, so I’m really excited about being able to be a part of that. I want to take the soccer program to the next level, a higher level.”— Santiago Rubio, Woodstock boys soccer coach
Rubio’s big plans for the program caught the attention of Woodstock athletic director Al Baker right away. Baker enjoyed how familiar Rubio was with the program and thought his experience with different soccer clubs in the area could only benefit the Blue Streaks.
“He’s got a lot of experience coaching high-level club teams and is going to bring a lot of his knowledge and discipline to the boys program,” Baker said. “It’s going to be really great for them.”
Rubio wants the Blue Streaks to compete for KRC titles as they try to get back to the level they competed at early during Warmbier’s tenure. He’s started the process by fundraising to make sure the program has the equipment it needs to compete at the highest level.
Community support is also important to Rubio. He wants to centralize the Blue Streaks matches by having them play their home matches at the same place. The team played its home matches at Larry Dale Field, Emricson Park and the David Road Soccer Fields last year.
Regardless of where Woodstock plays, he wants the Woodstock community to support the team and for the Blue Streaks to play for Woodstock.
“I want the players to feel that when they wear their Woodstock jersey, I want them to feel like there’s a whole city behind them,” Rubio said. “They are not only running for themselves, but they’re also running and playing for their families, neighbors and for the city of Woodstock.”