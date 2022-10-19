Boys soccer: Wheaton Academy’s speed, Joshua Mariotti’s hat trick downs Johnsburg in sectional semifinal

WEST CHICAGO – Joshua Mariotti knew it was a matter of when, not if, Wheaton Academy would score against Johnsburg on Tuesday night.
The Warriors controlled the ball for much of the first half of their Class 1A Wheaton Academy Sectional semifinal match and constantly pressured Skyhawks goalkeeper Preston Michel until Mariotti broke through with a goal.
Once Mariotti and Wheaton Academy got going, there was no stopping them, with the Warriors winning 5-0 and Mariotti ending the night with a hat trick.
“We knew eventually they would crack,” Mariotti said. “We wanted to create pressure, and we moved the ball well collectively.”
The Warriors (13-4-3) never stopped firing after Michel turned away their first shot in the first few minutes of the match. Wheaton Academy had 10 shots on goal in the first 20 minutes, and Mariotti broke the tie when he shot the ball about 25 yards from the goal over Michel’s arms with 17:29 left in the first half.
GOAL: Caleb Marriott (18) deflects the ball in to make it 2-0 Wheaton Academy with 13:09 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/CHezYCwICj— Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) October 18, 2022
Wheaton Academy kept applying pressure and scored again when Caleb Mariotti connected off a deflection to make it 2-0 with 13:09 left in the first half.
Not much changed in the second half. Joshua Mariotti knocked in his second goal when he shot the ball in the bottom left corner of the net past Michel. Lucas Landstrom scored 45 seconds later, and Joshua Mariotti completed his hat trick when he scored through traffic with 15:28 left in the match.
The Warriors wanted to apply constant pressure and didn’t let the Skyhawks move the ball much upfield. Michel finished with 22 saves in the first half and 32 saves in the match, while Johnsburg had three shots on goal in the match.
“Goals are not guaranteed in soccer, which is why they’re so celebrated and treasured,” Wheaton Academy coach Cody Snouffer said. “We hoped, we kept believing and kept trying, and it was great to break the ice and add a couple more.”
Johnsburg (9-11-1) struggled with how fast Wheaton Academy played. The Warriors jumped on any loose ball or bad touch the Skyhawks had, and Johnsburg couldn’t find a way to score when the match was scoreless or within two goals.
“They used their speed to their advantage,” Johnsburg coach Adam Bronars said. “But I thought we hung in there for so long, and we couldn’t find a way to get that goal.”
Wheaton Academy will play either Genoa-Kingston or Westminster Christian on Saturday night for the sectional title.
The defending Class 1A state champion Warriors know each match gets tougher in the postseason, and they’re ready to up the intensity even more as they move on in the bracket.
“We took this match really seriously, because they had a great season,” Snouffer said. “We’re really excited to see another great 1A team. Every game gets progressively harder. Whoever comes out on the other side Saturday will be well-prepared for a supersectional.
“We obviously hope it’s us.”