Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Crystal Lake Central’s Jack Bice

Crystal Lake Central’s Jack Bice watches his tee shot on the eighth hole at the Class 3A Hampshire Regional this season at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Name: Jack Bice

School: Crystal Lake Central, junior

Sport: Boys golf

Why he was selected: Bice placed 33rd at the Class 3A state tournament at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington, firing a two-day score of 80-78-158. Bice, who also qualified for state as a freshman with Central’s team that took fifth in 2021 (2A), was one of two local golfers to advance to Day 2 of the 3A state tournament, along with Hampshire junior Seth Gillie.

For his performance, Bice was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki:

Congrats to junior Jack Bice for finishing in 33rd place at the 3A State Finals in Bloomington! Jack shot 78 today and a two day total of 158 at The Den. Way to represent CLC and the Fox Valley! pic.twitter.com/3hoPtgXigT — CLC Golf (@clcgolf) October 7, 2023

How did you get your start in golf?

Bice: My dad and I started playing for fun when I was 10 years old. I started taking the game seriously when the pandemic happened and started to play and practice a lot more.

What you will remember most about the state tournament?

Bice: The first day of the tournament, the weather was pretty nice for the front nine and I got off to a good start. The back nine, the weather changed completely and it was super windy and raining. That was probably the worst weather I’ve ever played a tournament in. The second day was a lot better and it was a little cold at the start, but it warmed up a little as my round went on.

Did you feel any less nerves going into state after going as a freshman with the Tigers’ team?

Bice: I’d say I was definitely more nervous my freshman year because I didn’t have as much experience in tournaments that I have now. My approach to this year’s state tournament was just to try and have fun and enjoy it since it was something I had been working toward for awhile.

What enabled you to make a run to state?

Bice: The key was a better mental game and a lot of hard work over the summer. During the offseason, I read a book about the mental side of golf and it helped me progress in that aspect of my game. Also, over the summer, I practiced and played every day with the goal of just trying to get a little better each day.

What are three of your favorite movies?

Bice: “Rocky 4,” “My Cousin Vinny” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”

What would be your perfect meal?

Bice: Cheeseburger, fries and a chocolate milkshake.

What would be your walk-up song if you played baseball?

Bice: “I Wrote The Book” by Morgan Wallen.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you play?

Bice: Yes, the way I tie my shoes before I play. I single knot my left shoe first, then go over to my right shoe and double knot it, and then go back to my left shoe and finish the double knot.

Have you ever had a hole-in-one?

Bice: I haven’t had a hole-in-one, but I have come close. The longest hole-out I had was from about 140 yards a couple years ago, and it was for eagle.

What sports moment was so huge that you’ll always remember where you were when it happened?

Bice: [Former Bears kicker] Cody Parkey’s double doink in 2018 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. My family and I were watching the game and we couldn’t believe he missed it.