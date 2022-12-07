2022 Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year: Huntley’s Tommy Nitz

Huntley’s Tommy Nitz served notice last year, as a freshman, that he was going to be a force among local distance runners.
Nitz finished eighth in the 2021 Fox Valley Conference Cross Country Meet and qualified for the Class 3A State Meet. He also qualified in the Class 3A 3,200 meters for the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Meet.
Nitz took it to the next level this fall as he won the FVC individual title and again qualified for state. Although he did not make All-State with a top-15 finish, he ran the fastest time among local runners in any class that day.
Nitz has been selected as the 2022 Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, selected by the sports staff win input from area coaches.
“I’m very proud of the season Tommy had this fall,” Red Raiders coach Matt Kaplan said. “Every meet, Tommy led the charge for the team and helped the boys to some great team accomplishments.
“It was great seeing him reach personal bests along with earning the individual conference title. I look forward to seeing what he’ll do next season.”
Nitz answered a few questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about his highly successful sophomore season.
What is your best memory about the season?
Nitz: My best memory was the last 400 meters at the (St. Charles East) Leavey Invitational where I got my first varsity meet win.
If you could train with any runner or coach for a week, who would it be?
Nitz: I would want to train with the Newbury Park (Calif.) team (which just won the Nike Cross Nationals meet).
How long before a race do you eat and how much do you eat?
Nitz: I eat around 2 hours before a race and usually have a Cliff bar and a banana.
You won the Fox Valley Conference title at Veteran Acres, a really challenging course. How do you like it?
Nitz: Surprisingly, I like the course. It’s different than other courses I’ve ever ran and it was fun to compete on it.
What are three of your favorite sports movies?
Nitz: I have to go with “Remember the Titans,” “The Blind Side” and “Rocky.”
What is the worst injury you have ever dealt with?
Nitz: Knock on wood, I’ve never had a serious injury.
What is something that scares you?
Nitz: The ocean, because I’m not the best swimmer and I don’t trust the animals in there.
Who is the most famous person you have taken a picture with?
Nitz: Evan Jager (Olympian steeplechaser and Jacobs’ graduate). I ran a local 5K that Jacobs was sponsoring and he came back to support it.
What is your favorite professional sports team?
Nitz: The Chicago Bears.