Boys basketball: Woodstock names Huntley assistant Ryan Starnes as head coach

Longtime Huntley boys basketball assistant Ryan Starnes will become the new head coach at Woodstock, the school announced Wednesday.

Starnes replaces Al Baker, who coached the Blue Streaks for 14 seasons. The Woodstock School District 200 board approved Starnes’ hiring at its meeting Tuesday.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan to Woodstock High School,” principal Art Vallicelli said in a press release. “Ryan has worked under two great coaches and comes highly recommended as someone who makes amazing connections with kids and brings a great basketball pedigree to the Blue Streaks program.”

Starnes began his coaching career at Marlowe Middle School in Lake in the Hills, where he currently teaches. He moved on to Marengo for a season before he spent 13 seasons coaching at different levels within the Huntley program. Starnes served as a varsity assistant the last four seasons.

“I feel like this was a good opportunity to help with a program in a great community with a lot of good kids,” Starnes said in the release.