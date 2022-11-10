Baseball: Crystal Lake South shortstop Dayton Murphy commits to Michigan State

Crystal Lake South junior Dayton Murphy hoped that after posting strong high school and travel baseball seasons that he could make his college commitment this fall.
That plan came to fruition last week. The Gators shortstop and leadoff hitter, who had previously visited Michigan State’s campus, went back to East Lansing to talk to the Spartans’ coach Jake Boss Jr. and his staff and gave them his commitment.
“I had a feeling the summer (travel season) with the Sparks would go well and was hoping to commit in the fall,” Murphy said. “That was the plan and it did come through. I loved the atmosphere at Michigan State. All the coaches made me feel like family, welcoming me in right away. Big Ten (Conference), Power 5, a good vibe all-around.”
As a junior, Murphy will not sign his National Letter of Intent until next year. Murphy has played two varsity seasons for South and helped the Gators to fourth place in the Class 3A State Tournament last season.
Murphy hit .324 with 10 doubles, 37 stolen bases, 34 runs scored and committed only seven errors in the field.
“His strength is setting the table for the other guys,” Gators coach Brian Bogda said. “He stole 37 bases and broke our school record for a season. He spends a lot of hours at the indoor facility. He takes countless ground balls and then feeds and working flips.
“He only made seven errors last year. He fielded at a ridiculous clip for a sophomore. The amount of games we played and the amount of chances he had, he was terrific. From a defensive and offensive standpoint, he’s a special player. There’s a reason he’s going to the Big Ten to play.”
Murphy split time at second base with Mason Struck his freshman season. Last season they were South’s combination up the middle for a 19-15 team that hit its stride at the ideal time.
Murphy, third baseman Ryan Skwarek, catcher Kyle Kuffel and outfielders Joey Weldon, James Carlson and Joey McEnery all return from the regular lineup at the end of the season. Junior Cole Tilley began the season at first base before an injury ended his season. So the Gators’ every-day lineup will be loaded with experience.
Murphy said playing varsity as a freshman was eye-opening. He started to realize D-I baseball could be a reality.
“As I joined Sparks travel program, but also being on varsity as a freshman, Bogda giving me that opportunity,” Murphy said. “I did not expect to come in and have an impact as a freshman, but I did. I thought, ‘Maybe I can take this baseball thing to the next level.’
“I feel like I bring a lot of energy to the field and that good kind of vibe. That guy who will get the job done, a tough out in the box, always looking for a play in the field, always trying to swipe a bag.”
Murphy credits Spencer Mahoney, an All-State shortstop with Lyons who coached in the Illinois Phenom program, with helping make him a better fielder.
“He was a huge part of it,” Murphy said. “Just building my game and become more confident in the field.”
Bogda said the COVID-19 spring of 2021, with most sports crammed into a five-month period, actually gave him more time to evaluate Murphy, who was then a freshman.
“One of the things that stood out the most was his maturity,” Bogda said. “He’s not the kind of kid who gets too high or too low on things. That was one thing I thought he could handle.
“I talked to his dad (Dan) that night and thought he could handle the mental part of the game. Once he gets on base he’s a major disruption. I’m thrilled to work with him for two more years.”