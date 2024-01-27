Burlington Central, Crystal Lake Central competitive dance advance to state finals final round

Burlington Central's dance team poses after taking second at the Class 2A Lake Park Sectional to advance to the state finals. Both the Rockets and Crystal Lake Central advanced Friday to the final round of the IHSA state finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Ill. (Photo provided by Jenna Jensen)

The “Centrals” are headed to Class 2A’s final round at the IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals.

Burlington Central was fifth in Friday’s preliminaries at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington with a team score of 91.00. Crystal Lake Central scored 85.36 for 12th, securing the last qualifying spot for Saturday’s finals. The finals for Classes 1A and 2A teams start at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Burlington Central finished fifth in the 2022 state competition. The Rockets made it to state for a fourth consecutive year.

Great job by Central dance this afternoon. Great group of students-athletes & coaches who put in a ton of hardwork to their craft. Results are about 30 minutes away. @NWHPreps pic.twitter.com/GFXu0P7Ntx — CHS Rocket Athletics (@AthleticsRocket) January 26, 2024

Crystal Lake Central is making its 12th trip to state. The Tigers have been there every year the IHSA has had the competition.

Crystal Lake South did not advance in Class 2A with a 77.70, while Jacobs failed to qualify in Class 3A during its fourth trip to state in program history.