Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Richmond-Burton’s Maggie Uhwat

Richmond-Burton’s Maggie Uhwat had a a couple of big performances in a five-set win over Shoreland Lutheran (Wis.) and a come-from-behind victory against Woodstock North, continuing a strong start to the season for the Kishwaukee River Conference leaders.
The junior outside hitter put down a match-high 21 kills, added two blocks against Shoreland Lutheran and posted a team-high 12 kills as the Rockets defeated the Thunder 21-25, 25-21, 25-19 to take sole possession of first place in the KRC.
Entering the week, the Rockets (11-4, 4-0 KRC) are the only team in the KRC without a conference loss through the first round of matches. R-B will look to continue its perfect streak in the KRC this week as it travels to Johnsburg on Tuesday and hosts Woodstock on Thursday.
Uhwat, who leads the Rockets with 133 kills and 31 aces, was voted Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. She answered some questions about her team’s strong start to the season, the strongest part of her game, her dream job and more.
What is one match from this season that sticks out in your memory?
Uhwat: I think the Woodstock match was very fun and uplifting because it was one of our first matches and we went 1-1 with them last year, so beating them this year was awesome.
What has been the key to your team’s strong start?
Uhwat: The buildup of confidence as we beat other pretty strong teams.
Where would you most like to go on a vacation?
Uhwat: I would love to go to Alaska for a vacation because I love mountains and the wildlife out there.
What do you think is the strongest part of your game?
Uhwat: I think I have a good line shot and pretty good sneaker tips.
You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?
Uhwat: A new phone because mine still has a home button.
What’s something that people outside your family or team wouldn’t know
about you?
Uhwat: I want to move out west and live in the mountains when I’m older.
What is your dream job?
Uhwat: I think it would be cool to be a marine biologist because I love sea mammals.
What is something that scares you?
Uhwat: Drowning or my pets dying.
Which teammates inspire you the most?
Uhwat: I think either Elissa [Furlan] or Lyndsay [Regnier] inspires me most because they are not afraid to tell me what I’m doing wrong when I’m messing up. They give me the critique I need.
What is your most memorable moment playing volleyball?
Uhwat: There have been so many good volleyball memories, but I think the friendships I’ve made along the way are very important. I most appreciate the bond I’ve created with [Johnsburg’s] Delaney Stern. We’ve played with each other since fourth grade.