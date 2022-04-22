Harvard names Barry Gurvey as new athletic director

Harvard High School announced that Barry Gurvey will take over as its athletic director this summer.
Gurvey worked the last five years as AD at Pekin High School. Gurvey worked more than 20 years as a teacher, coach and athletic/activities director. He also served as AD at Clinton.
“Harvard’s rich athletic traditions will be enhanced by Barry’s experience and enthusiasm,”District 50 superintendent Corey Tafoya said in a statement. “Our community deeply values quality co-curricular experiences for students, and Barry will help improve those opportunities for our students to shine.”
Gurvey replaces Andrew Walters, who was the Hornets’ AD for four years.
“I am thrilled to be the next athletic director for Harvard,” Gurvey said. “The school and community are rich in tradition, which I am looking forward to being a part of. I can’t wait to meet our students, staff, and community and build my Hornet wardrobe. I am very excited to get started.”