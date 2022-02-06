Cheerleading: Johnsburg, Crystal Lake Central bring home state championships

Johnsburg and Crystal Lake Central each came through with their best performances to finish their seasons at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday.

And both brought home state championship trophies from Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for their efforts.

Johnsburg won the Small Division, scoring 94.87, ahead of second-place North Boone at 92.43.

Central won the Medium Division with 95.43 points, ahead of Oak Forest at 94.78. Burlington Central took seventh at 90.97.

In the Large Division, Huntley (94.27) took third and Hampshire (88.33) was seventh. Lockport (96.27) and Marist (95.87) took first and second in that division.

“It was the same routine as yesterday. it was a lot better than yesterday,” Crystal Lake Central coach Elizabeth Lamb said. “The kids did everything they could have and when they came off the floor, there were so many happy tears from each of the kids.

“Proud is really an understatement. Leaving what we did on the floor, we really felt there was nothing else we could have done and that was a feeling we wanted to remember, no matter what happened.”

Crystal Lake Central team members rush to receive their first-place medium team trophy during the IHSA competitive cheerleading state finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

The Tigers went first among the 10 finalists teams. Finals order is chosen randomly. Lamb said her team was satisfied with whatever place it received because the performance was so strong.

“We really just went out and focused on ourselves,” Lamb said. “The kids were really relaxed going into the competition and the focus was to go out and have fun and hit our best routine. Every detail they hit perfectly today.

“Finishing with a state championship is unbelievable and we are so proud.”

Central’s previous best finish was in 2018 when it was the Medium Division runner-up.

Central athletic director Jeff Aldridge said there will be a state championship celebration for the Tigers at 1 p.m. Sunday at the high school.

Johnsburg’s fourth consecutive top-10 finish was its best ever.

“Yesterday we had a couple little mistakes here and there,” Skyhawks coach Matt Dawes said. “We practiced yesterday after prelims at a gymnastics center and really honed in and focused on the routine.

Johnsburg's 2022 Competitive Cheerleading Small Division state champions.

“We told them to go out there and have fun. That’s what they did, they had fun and they showed their passion for their sport and each other and went out and celebrated each other. Our score increased, we fixed those mistakes and they had their best performance of the year in the state finals. That’s what matters, last one, best one.”

Johnsburg finished fourth in the Small Division in 2019, then was eighth and 10th in Medium the last two years, respectively.

The 2021 competition was done virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams were thrilled to perform live again this year.

“None of this would be possible without the supporting cast,” Dawes said. “The school administration, they do a lot behind the scenes to provide this opportunity for us. The kids, the IHSA provides the venue, the Small varsity division, there’s a lot of good teams in that division and we continuously push each other to get better.”