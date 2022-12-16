COVID-19 spread remains at ‘medium’ in McHenry County

The transmission of COVID-19 remained at the “medium” level in McHenry County for the third consecutive week, according to the thresholds set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The “medium” level of community transmission means the county saw fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days but more than 10 new hospital admissions, also per 100,000 residents. The county has less than 10% of its staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC.

As of Thursday, McHenry County had seen 95,208 total COVID-19 cases, including 537 deaths where COVID-19 either was confirmed or likely, the McHenry County Department of Health reported.

The county saw 172.89 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days as of Saturday, down from 170.94 the week before, according to the incidence rate reported by the McHenry County health department.

Countywide COVID-19 hospital admissions totaled five new patients a day as of Tuesday, down from six a week earlier, according to the seven-day rolling averages reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Hospital intensive care unit availability across McHenry and Lake counties was 19% as of Thursday, up from 15% the week before, according to the seven-day average reported by the IDPH.

Across Illinois, the number of new hospital admissions tied to COVID-19 was 169 each day as of Tuesday, up from 153 the week before, according to the seven-day rolling daily average reported by the IDPH.

Of the 1,712 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 211 were in the ICU and 63 were on ventilators as of Thursday.

Illinois’ daily case rate stood at 26.2 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the seven-day rolling average reported Thursday, with 82 deaths reported in the past week.

In neighboring Lake County, the health department reported a total of 169,656 cases and 1,484 deaths through Thursday. To the south, Kane County had seen 160,100 cases and 1,185 deaths as of Thursday, according to its health department.