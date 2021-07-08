McHenry County to host webinar on COVID-19 vaccine for parents

Parents with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can get answers from local medical professionals at an upcoming webinar hosted by McHenry County Department of Public Health.

The first virtual event, which will feature Dr. Jon Kaufman of Pediatric Associates of Barrington, Dr. Lisa Messinger of Northwestern Medicine, and Dr. Laura Buthod, a retired pediatrician and McHenry County Department of Public Health medical advisor, will run 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.

A second Spanish-language event will be held 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. It will feature Elizabeth Rios, a nurse practitioner for Community Health Partnership in Harvard, and Dr. Nathan Kakish with Northwestern Medicine.

Viewers who attend the event will be able to submit questions via live chat, but are also encouraged to submit questions in advance by email to QA@mchenrycountyil.gov – by 4:30 p.m. July 12 for the July 14 event and 4:30 p.m. July 16 for the July 20 event.

The link for the July 14 event is https://bit.ly/3wee1NB and the one for the July 20 event is https://bit.ly/2V1wYq2.

Recordings of the event will be available afterward on the McHenry County Department of Health’s COVID-19 website in the “Communications Toolkit” section toward the bottom of the page.