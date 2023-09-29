Patty Halajian to talk ins and outs of costume design on Huntley broadcast

HUNTLEY – On a new episode of radio show and podcast “It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee,” host Rikki Lee Travolta sits down with acclaimed theatrical costume designer Patty Halajian for a discussion of what goes into the art of costume design and the process of working with a production team to create the director’s vision.

The world of theater involves people with many diverse talents coming together to create art; one of the most important things about a stage production, film or television show is the costuming, a news release stated. What the characters wear is part of the story, part of the characterization. How those costumes are brought to fruition – either by sewing them, or buying them or renting them – is the job of the costume designer.

Halajian has worked as a costume designer and in other wardrobe capacities for such institutions as Marriott Theatre, Skokie Theatre, Music Theater Works, Citadel Theatre, College of Lake County, Freemont Street Theater Company, Schaumburg Nutcracker Ballet, St. James Theater, Big Deal Productions, Highland Park Players and numerous Chicago-area high schools. Some of the famous stars she has helped make magnificent include Diana Ross, Penn & Teller, Natalie Cole, Meat Loaf, Smokey Robinson, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and The Chippendales Dancers, the release stated.

The show will air at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, on 101.5 FM WHRU from Huntley. One can stream it in real time at www.HuntleyRadio.com.

The episode is already available as a podcast on Apple, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google, Amazon and all other major podcast platforms.

“It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee” provides an eye-opening look into the world of entertainment, the release stated. The weekly show features guests representing the best of film, television, stage, music and literature.