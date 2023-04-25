Review at Aurora’s Paramount: ‘School of Rock’ a phenomenal show

Here’s a tip: Always listen to the theater parking valet. As I was attempting to exit my car gracefully, my favorite valet at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora exclaimed, “This is the best show ever! The audience cheers constantly, and the kids steal the show – just you wait and see!”

I’ll be honest – musicals with lots of children are not my forte or attendance inclination, but that valet was 100% correct. The Paramount’s 11th Broadway series finale, “School of Rock,” is another phenomenal production and intoxicating extravaganza.

“School of Rock” is based on the 2003 Jack Black movie, and features new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book by Julian Fellowes of “Downton Abbey” fame. The Paramount production is the first professional Chicago regional premiere.

Nick Druzbanski (foreground from left) plays Dewey Finn, and Julian Wanderer is Zack Mooneyham in Paramount Theatre’s "School of Rock," based on the hit Jack Black movie, with new music from Andrew Lloyd Webber. Also pictured are David Mattle (in back from left), Gabriel Solis, Leighton Tantillo, Naya Rosalie James, Charlie Long, Elias Totleben, Julia Dale (obstructed), Omi Lichtenstein, Jaxon Mitchell, Meena Sood and Maya Keane. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

I am truly in awe of Director Trent Stork. Although this may be his 22nd production on a directing team for the Paramount, how he kept a 39-member cast resplendent with children well paced, energetic and constantly engaging is beyond comprehension. There is also a superb live seven-member orchestra under the musical direction of Kory Danielson. Isaiah Silvia-Chandley’s animated choreography keeps the cast in spirited unison throughout the production. And, you’ll appreciate the colorful, dazzling costumes by Izumi Inaba, and the oftentimes humorous projections of Mike Tutaj (Summer’s note taking and the Horace Green teacher orientation).

The set is effectively and creatively designed by Michelle Lilly, showcasing a series of movable and interchangeable scaffolds, levels, ladders and school facades. Greg Hofmann’s lighting and Adam Rosenthal’s sound design are both luxuriant and electrifying. And kudos to stage manager Matthew Silar, who keeps it all running without a hitch.

As for the plot, egotistical loafer Dewey Finn’s life is a mess. He’s been kicked out of his band No Vacancy for repeatedly upstaging the lead singer, he’s fired from his job at a record store, and he can’t pay rent; he’s been mooching off his friend Ned for years. Dewey fraudulently scams his way into a substitute teaching job ($975 a week!) at the prestigious Horace Green prep school – a job meant for his roommate Ned. Dewey turns his class of serious A+ students into a “mind-blowing, guitar-shredding, bass-slapping” rock band just in time to enter the upcoming Battle of the Bands.

Julia Dale (from left) is Katie, and Nick Druzbanski plays Dewey Finn in Paramount Theatre’s "School of Rock," based on the hit Jack Black movie, with new music from Andrew Lloyd Webber. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

The Paramount ensemble is richly talented, buoyant and well cast. Nick Druzbanski’s Dewey Finn is truly a rockstar; he plays his character brilliantly – wild, desperate, passionate and childish. Druzbanski definitely puts his stamp on the role: physically, vocally and expressively. He also has a magical chemistry with everyone on stage – kids and adults.

Veronica Garza’s principal Miss Mullins (“no running”) is a superb actress, whose vocal range is tremendous and capable of different colors. She portrays Miss Mullins with the right amount of properness, tradition and uptightness, while secretly hiding a love of Stevie Nicks and rock music. (Classical music is taught at Horace Green.) Her signature song is “Where Did the Rock Go?” Garza touches you especially with the lyrics: “What happened to the girl I was? All that youth and swagger turned to grown-up doubt as the world spun like a record and the music faded out.”

Providing much of the comic relief are Jackson Evans as Dewey’s adorable, but easily manipulated best friend Ned Schneebly; Lucy Godinez’s Patti Di Marco, the gum-chewing, domineering, shot-calling girlfriend of Ned; and Mary Robin Roth’s assistant principal Ms. Sheinkopf.

Jaxon Mitchell is Billy in Paramount Theatre’s "School of Rock," based on the hit Jack Black movie, with new music from Andrew Lloyd Webber. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

As for the exuberant, sensational seven young actors who pledge allegiance to the band, they’re funny, they’re touching and they’re all ferociously talented individuals. Lead guitarist and songwriter Zack is portrayed by Elias Totleben; the new girl Tomika is the angel-voiced Naya Rosalie James; rowdy drum-playing Freddie is portrayed by Leighton Tantillo; the awkward, wanting to be cool keyboard player Lawrence is portrayed by Gabriel Solis (a future superstar); the outspoken, bossy questioner Summer is portrayed by a confident Meena Sood; the artistic and flamboyant costumer Billy is portrayed by Charlie Long; and the quiet cello and bass guitar player Katie is portrayed by Maya Keane.

Other prodigies rotate on the stage as schoolmates and roadies: Julian Wanderer, Kayla Norris, David Mattle, Eli Vander Griend, Levi Merlo, Annabel Finch, Omi Lichtenstein, Jaxon Mitchell, Julia Dale, Savannah Lumar, Lily Martens, Clare Wols, Roxy Salzman and Genevieve Jane.

A very supportive high-energy adult ensemble portraying parents and teachers includes: Alex Benoit, Alley Ellis, Andrés Enriquez, Dakota Hughes, Greta Kleckner, Em Modaff, Timothy Michael Quinn, Jason Richards, Andrew Sickel, Allison Sill, Ana Silva, Ryan Stajmiger and Christopher Wayland.

There are so many unexpected, touching moments provided largely by Dewey’s transition, and the individual students’ growth and parents’ recognition as a consequence of Dewey’s inspiring the class to pursue what they love. When Jack Black visited the Broadway production, he told the cast, “You made me laugh. You made me cry. You made me rock.” The standing-ovation audience and I couldn’t say it any better.

(The musical, which runs two and a half hours with one intermission, contains adult language and suggestion of sexual content, with special effects of water-based fog and flashing lights.)

[Editor’s note: Looking ahead, Paramount Theatre has announced the four musicals on tap for its 2023-24 Broadway Series: “Little Shop of Horrors” (Aug. 30 to Oct. 15), “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (Nov. 8 to Jan. 14); “Billy Elliot: The Musical” (Feb. 7 to March 24) and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” (April 24 to June 16). The next BOLD Series returns to the Copley Theatre across from the Paramount in July with “Next to Normal,” “What the Constitution Means to Me” and “A Streetcare Named Desire.”]

• Regina Belt-Daniels never became the rockstar she dreamed of, but has been happily involved with theater onstage, backstage, on committees and theater boards, and writing theater reviews for as long as rock’s been around.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “School of Rock”

WHERE: Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

WHEN: Wednesday through Sunday until June 4

INFORMATION: 630-896–6666, paramountaurora.com