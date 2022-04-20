Review: Comic ‘Hound’ guarantees howling good time

One of the very first theater troupes to launch online versions of its plays, The Original Theatre Company first hooked me with its production of “The Habit of Art.”

Since March 2020, 14 digital productions by the United Kingdom-based theater company have streamed globally to 57 countries; the latest, “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” is a silly, ingenious, delicious and very enjoyable two-hour romp you can now view from the best seat anywhere – in your house.

This hybrid form of theater, in the words of Artistic Director Alastair Whatley, is “opening up access to theater like we’ve never been able to previously.” COVID certainly ushered in a period of huge change for all theaters. Whatley said, “Necessity forced our hand in 2020, as much as the past two years have been profoundly challenging for all of us in the industry.” Hence the decision to record and stream.

Sherlock Holmes (Jake Ferretti) and Dr. Watson (Niall Ransome) are back in this unique version of "The Hound of the Baskervilles." (PAMELA RAITH)

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” presents Sherlock Holmes’ most celebrated case. Offered in conjunction with Octagon Theatre in Bolton, England, the classic whodunit stars Jake Ferretti as Sherlock Holmes, Serena Manteghi as Sir Henry Baskerville, and Niall Ransome as Dr. Watson. It’s been adapted for the stage by Steven Canny and John Nicholson. Lotte Wakeham directed the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle adventure at Octagon Theatre; Tim Jackson directs the production on tour. This particular streaming production was filmed before a live audience in February 2022.

And let’s get one thing perfectly clear: the three actors, with unceasingly boundless energy and pacing, play multiple parts – yes, it’s a small cast adaptation with swift costume changes and clever props. But the plot remains the same: the mystery of the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville, linked to that accursed giant, howling hound still running loose on the moors. Do prepare yourself for a brand new twist (no spoilers here), and as for you armchair detectives, there are a multitude of threads for you to unravel.

Jake Ferretti (from left) and Serena Manteghi star in "The Hound of the Baskervilles," each taking on multiple characters. (PAMELA RAITH)

The ensemble features a trio of enormously versatile and skilled performers. Jake Ferretti is Sherlock Holmes, and he portrays him as a likable, more down-to-earth genius – he’s no Benedict Cumberbatch, but he’s adorable. His vocals are superb. Ferretti also plays several other characters: the upstanding servant Barrymore and his wife, Mrs. Barrymore (watch that beard), Stapleton, love interest Miss Cecile Stapleton (the dress alone is a character), and even a little girl (not bad for a tall actor).

Serena Manteghi is introduced at the onset of this dramatic farce with a creative pantomime; she then goes on to portray Sir Henry Baskerville, the heir to the 500-year-old estate, as well as Dr. Mortimer, a London cabbie and three yokels. There is also much versatility in her talents as she assumes the differing facial expressions of the hanging portraits in the snooker room. Manteghi stuns with her physicality.

Niall Ransome is Holmes’ loyal, stoic and sometimes incompetent sidekick, Dr. Watson. He, of course, is charged with the protection of Sir Henry; in Holmes’ own words: Watson is illuminating and his “own special torch.” Quite a burden to live up to. Ransome’s attempted resuscitation of Sir Henry is hysterical; his asides are delivered competently, and his facials are quite brilliant throughout the production. Ransome is an outstanding protagonist.

Without a doubt, all three actors exude tremendous energy (and that’s a prerequisite to pull off this production credibly) and a mastery of stage presence. Clearly, they are having fun. A lot of exhausting fun. And just when you think you couldn’t laugh anymore, hang out for that punny ending and curtain call.

There are others to be complimented for the dynamics of this very physical and flawless production: David Woodhead, production and scenic designer, sound designer Andy Graham, and lighting designer Derek Anderson. They transport us to the foggy moors and the rich estate and mansion.

Original Theatre has three other productions available for digital viewing: “The Red,” a drama of father and son, playing through June 16; “Into the Night,” celebrating the 40-year anniversary of the Penlee lifeboat launched in a hurricane, available through Aug. 31; and a sharp psychological thriller, “The System,” offered through Aug. 31.

Original Theatre’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles” is a high-quality production; the digital opportunity provides an attractive accessibility to front-row seats at nowhere near the cost of live theaters, with a two-hour viewing time you can control. And this production guarantees a howling good time.

• It’s elementary – Regina Belt-Daniels has been a fan of Sherlock Holmes since her father first read her Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s creations. She has visited 22 Baker St., and it’s no mystery that she loves her life in the theater, whether it’s acting, directing, serving on theater boards, or writing reviews.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by The Original Theatre Company

WHEN: Streaming through July 31

COST: $26 includes digital viewing and 20-page digital program

INFORMATION: www.originaltheatreonline.com/productions



