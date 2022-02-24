Review: Diva Lynne Jordan dazzles at Raue Center in Crystal Lake

We all have our own definition of diva. But let me introduce you to a true diva – a woman of spectacular talent and star presence: Lynne Jordan.

A “favorite daughter” of the Chicago scene, and film critic Roger Ebert’s very favorite personality, Jordan sings the blues, jazz, rock, punk, pop, and is a creative and poignant master storyteller.

Lynne Jordan (Photo provided)

To dip briefly into her extensive background: she has sold out shows in New York, Chicago, and Atlanta; she’s a regular guest vocalist and performer with Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues, and she continues to appear at the Chicago Blues Festival. Jordan was a featured vocalist in Tony Fitzpatrick’s play “Stations Lost” at Steppenwolf, an Arts Ambassador representing the city of Chicago in Moscow and Kyiv, and a featured cast member in Isabelle Olivier’s French jazz opera “Don’t Worry, Be HaRpy.”

Jordan also has over 30 years’ professional experience with The Shivers, an exquisite five-piece backup band composed of Michael Jackson (tenor sax, percussion, backing vocals), Isiah Mitchell (leads and backing vocals), Raymond Glower (keyboard), Brady Williams (drums) and Marvin Little (“the greatest bass player on the planet”). They’ve been together since the 1990s; their comfortable relationship and chemistry with Jordan are evident in their flawless and energetic versions of the songs. I hate to use a cliche, but that band will send shivers down your spine.

Jordan has been in residence at the Raue Center For The Performing Arts since October 2021, and has remaining shows scheduled there in April and June. On a set luxuriously designed and lit by Jarrod Bainter, the Raue’s director of production, Jordan glides onstage barefoot, and immediately launches into “At Last,” the love song she dedicates to her parents.

She is a generous artist, allowing band members Isiah Mitchell and Mike Jackson to start the show with rousing renditions of “Stand By Me” and “I’ll Be Watching You.” (And don’t worry, they make frequent reappearances together and with Jordan.) She’s also gracious in her praise of the Raue as a venue, and engages in easy, congenial bantering with the audience.

Jordan is a realist when it comes to storytelling. Touching on civil rights, pop culture, and sports, she states, “Truth and authenticity are the keys to any communication.” Her story about her great-grandfather’s life, from slavery to founding minister, is a lesson in history framed by her masterful rendition of Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit.” Jordan is humble in acknowledging she is who she is because of her great-grandfather. The telling of her NBA All-Star Game appearance to sing the national anthem (and yes, she saw MJ, Dennis and Shaq) proves even this consummate artist has the same fears, anxieties and misgivings we all do, whether it’s nervous leg shaking, note missing, or listening to her mother’s comment: “You need a girdle.”

Her song sets are calming, exciting, thoughtful and just delightful. Jordan nails old-style Aretha, Sting, Donna Summers, The Temptations – well, you name it, she can sing it. And in a vibrant, entertaining, two-hour show that seems to go so fast, she leaves you wanting more. So much more. The audience clearly did not want her to leave the stage; she did return to sing “Midnight Train to Georgia,” and, of course, the rousing favorite “Sweet Home Chicago.”

There was dancing in the aisles ; if you weren’t dancing, you were clapping, waving and toe-tapping in your seat to the music. The inspiration and invitation are too strong to resist. Jordan has a voice that soars, and an extremely entertaining personality that makes you laugh, cry and appreciate life. There are two more opportunities to enjoy Jordan and The Shivers at the Raue – please don’t miss your chance.

[The show runs two hours and 15 minutes, with one intermission. Masks are required unless actively eating or drinking.]

• Regina Belt-Daniels wishes she had a set of pipes like Lynne Jordan. But until that day, she will continue to write theater reviews, direct, act, teach, and travel with her husband.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Lynne Jordan and The Shivers in concert

WHERE: Raue Center For The Performing Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

WHEN: 8 p.m. April 23 and June 18

COST: $18 to $33

INFORMATION: 815-356-9212, www.rauecenter.org