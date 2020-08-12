Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

JB Pritzker gestures July 16 while meeting with people at City Market in Rockford after his visit to promote the 2020 Census. (Rockford Register)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 16 additional deaths and 1,645 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The state received the results of 42,098 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday afternoon. The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate remained flat at 4.1%.

Illinois now has seen 198,593 total cases of the virus and 7,672 people have died. A total of 3,189,801 tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Tuesday night, Illinois had 1,525 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 357 were in the ICU and 129 were on ventilators.

Regional update: According to a July 15 update to the governor's COVID-19 response plan, the state will be tracking public health metrics in a slightly different way to monitor any potential resurgences of COVID-19. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state's 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a ten day period.

A region may also become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases – an improvement in both metrics over Tuesday's data. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 5.6%. Currently 41% of medical/surgical beds are available and 54% of ICU beds.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen two days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased slightly to 4.8%. Currently 34% of medical/surgical beds are available and 49% of ICU beds.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and six days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate flattened out at 6.7%. Currently 33% of medical/surgical beds are available and 36% of ICU beds.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen four days of positivity increase and two days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased to 4.2%. Currently 46% of medical/surgical beds are available and 65% of ICU beds.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased slightly to 5.4%. Currently 41% of medical/surgical beds are available and 49% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen four days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased slightly to 5.0%. Currently 29% of medical/surgical beds are available and 42% of ICU beds.

Suburban Cook County has seen four days of positivity increases and four days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased slightly to 5.9%. Currently 33% of medical/surgical beds are available and 37% of ICU beds.

Newly reported deaths include:

• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

• DeKalb County: 1 female 70s

• Douglas County; 1 male 50s

• Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

• Jefferson County: 1 female 80s

• Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

• LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

• Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

• Perry County: 1 female 90s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

• Williamson County: 1 male 80s