Boys tennis: 2026 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt returns the ball as he competes in the Class 1A Boys State Tennis Tournament in May 2026 at Vernon Hills High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Meet the 2026 Northwest Herald All-Area Boys Tennis Team.

First team

Tyler Batt (Joe Aguilar)

Tyler Batt, Johnsburg, sr.

Batt ended his high school career with 107 wins, becoming the first Skyhawk to reach 100 victories. Batt won the Kishwaukee River Conference title for the fourth straight season, going 34-3 with two of those losses at the Class 1A state tournament. The senior won his first three matches at state and lost in the consolation quarterfinals. He’ll play next year at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Will Geske, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Will Geske, Huntley, sr.

Geske was McHenry County’s lone player to advance to the final day of the state tournament. Geske, the Northwest Herald Boys Tennis Player of the Year, finished 5-2 at the Class 2A state tournament, losing in the consolation semifinals and placing in a tie for seventh. Geske won a sectional crown and was the Fox Valley Conference runner-up.

Jacobs freshman Samuel Santa Ines celebrates after the Golden Eagles won the Fox Valley Conference Tournament. (Photo provided by Samuel Santa Ines)

Samuel Santa Ines, Jacobs, so.

Santa Ines won the No. 1 singles championship at the FVC Invite, defeating Huntley’s Geske and helping lead the Golden Eagles to the team title in a close battle with the Red Raiders. Santa Ines advanced to state for the second consecutive year and won his first three matches. He went 3-2 and bowed out in the consolation quarterfinals.

Zeke Boldman (left) and Eryk Bucior, Crystal Lake South (Photo provided by Crystal Lake South High School)

Zeke Boldman, sr., and Eryk Bucior, sr., Crystal Lake South

The Gators’ top doubles team won its first three matches at state and went 3-2 in Class 1A, advancing to the consolation quarterfinals. Boldman and Bucior won a sectional title over Prairie Ridge’s Evan Seegert and Eli Loeding. They knocked off Jacobs’ Soham Kalra and Jack Soto for the No. 1 doubles title at the FVC tourney.

Jack Soto (left) and Soham Kalra, Jacobs (Photo provided by Jacobs High School)

Soham Kalra, sr., and Jack Soto, jr., Jacobs

The Golden Eagles’ No. 1 doubles team placed second at the FVC Tournament, falling to South’s Boldman and Bucior 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the championship match. Kalra and Soto took third at sectionals and went 1-2 at state, bowing out in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Evan Seegert (left) and Eli Loeding, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Evan Seegert, sr., and Eli Loeding, sr., Prairie Ridge

Loeding and Seegert were among the top doubles teams in McHenry County, placing third in the No. 1 doubles bracket of the FVC Tournament. The Wolves duo won their first two matches at state and finished 2-2, losing in the fourth round of the consolation bracket. Loeding and Seegert took runner-up at sectionals.

Tanush Gulati (left) and Vivek Yandamuri, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Tanush Gulati, jr., and Vivek Yandamuri, jr., Huntley

Gulati and Yandamuri won a Class 2A doubles sectional championship and were the top seed of the FVC Tournament, but dropped their first match to eventual third-place finisher Loeding and Seegert from Prairie Ridge in a tough 6-4, 6-5 battle. Still, the Red Raiders’ No. 1 doubles team had a strong showing all spring and at state, where they went 2-2 with a loss in the third round of consolation matches.

Second team

Tim Jones, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Nazar Muktar, Crystal Lake South, so.

Aarav Shah, Dundee-Crown, jr.

Marc Cheng, sr., and Alek Jasovic, so., Marian Central

Eashan Cherukuri, sr., and Adam Stec, so., Huntley

Rory Senese, jr., and Matt Jones, fr., Prairie Ridge

Finnegan Karlovsky, jr., and Halen Young, sr., Cary-Grove

Honorable mention

Daryan Do, Jacobs, so.

Bayel Muktar, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Rithwik Depala, Huntley, jr.

Ryan Spencer, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Jude Suay, Woodstock North, sr.

Odin Bailey, Prairie Ridge, so.

Geo DeSando, Crystal Lake Central, so.

Parker Mauck, sr., and Charlie Martin, so., Woodstock North

Kyle Bohrnell, sr., and Logan Barnes, sr., Woodstock North

Jack Lisle, sr., and Nate Muszynski, jr., Crystal Lake Central

Julio Ruiz, jr., and Connor Salazar, so., Marengo

Carter Dustin, Hampshire, so.

Cavan Svec, sr., and Pranav Saravanan, sr., Dundee-Crown

Nick Marchant, sr., and Brayden Gardon, sr., McHenry