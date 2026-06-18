2026 Northwest Herald Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Huntley’s Will Geske

A state qualifier all four years of high school, Huntley’s Will Geske had never made it to Day 3.

That changed for the Red Raiders’ ace this spring, as Geske, facing elimination after a 2-1 start in the Class 2A state tournament, won his next three matches to advance to the consolation semifinals.

On the final day of state, Geske lost a tough three-set match to Streamwood’s Mathieu Veltkamp 5-7, 6-4 (10-6), finishing his high school career in a tie for seventh place.

Despite the defeat, Geske felt love and support from his biggest fans. His seventh-place result was a career best, and no other local player made it to the final day of state.

“It was awesome, because all of my teammates showed up and were there to support me,” said Geske, who will play tennis at Haverford College. “Although I didn’t win, I played my heart out. It was a great opportunity to be there and represent my team.”

Geske, who was the Fox Valley Conference runner-up to Jacobs sophomore Samuel Santa Ines, won a Class 2A sectional championship in singles. At the same time, teammates Tanush Gulati and Vivek Yandamuri, Adam Stec and Eashan Cherukuri finished 1-2 in the doubles bracket to help lead the Raiders to the sectional championship as a team.

Geske’s seventh-place finish at state cemented him among the school’s top individual players of all time.

For his performance, Geske was named the 2026 Northwest Herald Boys Tennis Player of the Year, as selected by the sports staff with input from coaches. Santa Ines and Johnsburg senior Tyler Batt also were considered. Geske also earned the honor of Player of the Year as a freshman and sophomore.

The three-time Northwest Herald Boys Tennis Player of the Year answered questions about his final season at Huntley, hidden talents, inspirations on the court and more.

In what ways have you improved most from freshman to senior year?

Geske: Biggest thing is my mentality. Just coming into each game and really staying focused. Even when I do lose, just keeping my head up and looking to the next point, next game and next match.

Who is the toughest player to face in the Fox Valley Conference?

Geske: It’s got to be Sammy (Jacobs sophomore Samuel Santa Ines). Every match is tough against him. Neither time this season went my way. First time he dealt with the wind really well, and second time I took a fall in the first set and wasn’t 100% for the rest of the match.

What makes Santa Ines a challenging opponent?

Geske: He’s got one of the best defenses I’ve seen. He gets to every ball and makes his opponent frustrated.

What is something most people don’t know about tennis?

Geske: The mental side of things. On the outside, it just looks like we’re hitting balls back and forth, but there’s so much strategy that goes into every point. Finding your opponents’ weakness. Also, just being out there by yourself for so long, two hours at a time, you’re kind of alone, isolated, and you have to find ways to be mentally stronger than your opponent.

What is the worst injury you have ever suffered?

Geske: I’m actually very fortunate and haven’t suffered many injuries at all.

How did you start playing tennis?

Geske: My grandpa bought me my first tennis lesson when I was 5. I’ve been sticking with it ever since.

Who is your favorite professional player?

Geske: Currently, it’s (Carlos) Alcaraz. Similar game style to me. Very big, explosive. The only thing I need to work on to be more like him is my speed. He’s insanely fast. And got to keep working on my agility.

Have you attended any professional events?

Geske: I’ve been to the Cincinnati Open twice. It has one of the best viewings, so you can go near the practice courts and watch your favorites. I got Rafael Nadal’s signature there. He was my favorite player until he retired.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Geske: Eashan Cherukuri. We’re both seniors and went through four years of high school together. He’s my best friend on the team.

What would be your ideal vacation?

Geske: When I do go on vacations, I usually play a tournament when I’m there. I’d say my ideal tournament would be in Europe. Maybe in London on the grass courts.

Who is your biggest hero?

Geske: Rafael Nadal. He was my biggest inspiration growing up. I always strived to be like him. I wore sleeveless tank tops when I was 6 years old, trying to be like him. Wearing a headband. I’d have some of his same routines that I had to go through.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Geske: I’ve played piano since I was 4.

What’s your favorite class in school?

Geske: I want to study biology in college. I want to go on the pre-med track and become a doctor. I really enjoyed my biology and my chemistry classes in school.

What are three of your favorite movies?

Geske: “Fast and the Furious,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Star Wars.”

What are you looking forward to most about college?

Geske: Just being a part of the team. It’s really awesome that I can go to college and not have to worry about making friends. Already having a tight family there for me and helping me along the way. Just want to make some great memories for the next four years.