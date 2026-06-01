Former Johnsburg library director dies; had left job in March after ALS diagnosis

The Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, in May 2023. (Photo provided by Johnsburg Public Library)

Johnburg’s library director, who left the job in March while dealing with a serious illness, died Sunday.

The library shared on Facebook Monday morning that “it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and colleague Beth Ryan.”

Ryan, 56, had been with the library for 8½ years.

On a post on the library’s Facebook page dated March 13, Ryan wrote that it was her final day because she had been diagnosed with ALS.

“It has been a privilege to serve Johnsburg. We have an exceptional library and the most amazing staff. Thank you for letting me be a part of this for the last 8½ years. I so hate to leave,” Ryan wrote.

The Johnsburg Public Library was closed Monday in Ryan’s memory.

The Crystal Lake Public Library posted a tribute to Ryan also, saying she was a lifelong Crystal Lake resident and a “staunch supporter of libraries,” in particular theirs.

“We will miss her smile and wit! Our hearts are with her family and the staff of Johnsburg Public Library,” the Crystal Lake library said.

A gofundme.com page created for Ryan and her family in late April said that, “even after her ALS diagnosis earlier this year, Beth’s positive attitude and sense of humor have continued to inspire everyone around her.”

The page said that at the library, Ryan was known for “her wit, kindness, and genuine spirit touched countless lives. Her passion for books, her fellow librarians, and her community was evident in everything she did.”

The post said Ryan was married with two children.