2026 Northwest Herald boys track and field qualifiers for IHSA State Finals

Dundee-Crown's Kyle Brents competes in the high jump during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Track and Field Meet on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

The IHSA boys track and field state finals take place Thursday-Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Here is the full list of state qualifiers from the Northwest Herald area.

Individual state qualifiers are listed by class and team, with seeds and times/distances in each event. The top-nine finishers in each event earn a state medal.

State qualifiers and heat sheets for all teams in the state can be found at IHSA.org.

Class 3A

Henry Crumlett, sr. – discus (25th; 48.34)

Gavin Klingberg, sr. – 300 hurdles (16th; 39.05)

Logan Abrams, sr., – shot put (1st; 20.15); discus (2nd; 58.04)

James Murdough, jr. – 400 meters (35th; 50.35)

Jameson Tenopir, sr. – 1,600 meters. (7th; 4:16.93)

Ty Tenopir, fr. – 300 hurdles (27th; 39.63)

Diego Guerrero, so., Ty Tenopir, Murdough, Jonathan Lima, sr. – 4x400 relay (39th; 3:25.32)

Jon Horbenko, so. – high jump (25th; 1.93)

Amana Omale, sr. – 800 meters (10th; 1:55.67)

Reed Mihelich, sr., Ethan McMahon, jr., Finn Godlewski, jr., Omale – 4x800 relay (25th; 8:02.30)

Kyle Brents, sr. – high jump (3rd; 1.98); long jump (17th; 6.85); triple jump (33rd; 13.44)

Rylan Schmidt, sr. – pole vault (11th; 4.35)

Oreoluwa Sobodu, sr. – 200 meters (5th; 21.37); 100 meters (6th; 10.63)

Anthony Spain, jr., Ethan Nkandu, so., Gavin Fernstrom, sr., Sobodu – 4x100 relay (19th; 42.07)

Joseph Sittler, fr. – 1,600 meters (23rd; 4:20.12)

Enoch John, sr. – triple jump (30th; 13.56)

Jayden Linderman, jr. – high jump (23rd; 1.93)

Nate Martin, sr. – 800 meters (19th; 1:56.59)

Myles Wagner, sr. – 3,200 (39th; 9:34.18)

Linderman, James Butler, sr., Oliver Sznyterman, sr., Jonah Miller, sr. – 4x100 relay (40th; 42.60)

Class 2A

Joseph Gonzalez, sr. – 1,600 meters (13th; 4:24.14)

Brady Haselhoff, so. – high jump (8th; 1.92)

Haselhoff, Gonzalez, Logan Aarseth, fr., Chad Wehby, sr. – 4x800 relay (34th; 8:19.47)

Harvard’s Braden Wittum throws the discus during the Kishwaukee River Conference Boys Track and Field Meet on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Bryan Hernandez, sr. – shot put (19th; 15.62)

Braden Wittum, jr. – shot put (3rd; 17.30); discus (3rd; 52.78)

Kainoa Ancog, sr. – pole vault (24th; 4.03)

Nico Hartmann, fr. – 300 hurdles (18th; 40.78)

Jared Lopez, sr. – pole vault (12th; 4.28)

Grady Smith, so. – 3,200 (10th; 9:29.17)

Micah Welch, jr. – discus (23rd; 46.28); shot put (37th; 14.93)

Jackson Heimsoth, jr. – 200 meters (5th; 21.73)

Sam Tucker, jr., Michael Gieseke, jr., Grant Heimsoth, jr., Jackson Heimsoth – 4x200 relay (6th; 1:28.20)

Tucker, Gieseke, Grant Heimsoth, Jackson Heimsoth – 4x100 relay (9th; 42.82)

Jackson Knake, jr., Jackson Heimsoth, Grant Heimsoth, Gieseke – 4x400 relay (32nd; 3:29.20)

Wilson Jakubowicz, jr. – 100 meters (33rd; 11.00)

Luke Aragona, sr., Mike Schmid, jr., Max Kinney, jr., Jakubowicz – 4x200 relay (23rd; 1:31.20)

Aragona, Kinney, Schmid, Jakubowicz – 4x100 relay (25th; 43.32)

Caleb Nork, so. – 110 hurdles (24th; 15.42)

Jacob Prechel, jr. – 400 meters (5th; 49.88)

Tyler Sjoblom, so. – 3,200 meters (25th; 9:45.81)

Everett Stone, so. – high jump (29th; 1.87)

Alexander Trejo, sr. – 110 hurdles (5th; 14.86)

Trejo, Colin Witowski, sr., Logan Thennes, sr., Prechel – 4x100 relay (3rd; 42.39)

Thomas Henry, jr., Steven Randles, jr., Ethan Pascoe, fr., Bodhi Lee, sr. – 4x800 relay (27th; 8:15.76)

Riley Shea, jr. – discus (21st; 46.41)

Gavin Saranzak, jr., Travis Roberts, jr., Luke Uphoff, so., Forest Wells, jr. – 4x400 relay (12th; 3:25.48)

Saranzak, Nick Kyes, jr., Uphoff, Roberts – 4x200 relay (29th; 1:31.72)

Connor Calvin-Garcia, jr. – pole vault (23rd; 4.03)

Elijah Hedges, jr. – 1,600 meters (42nd; 4:31.38)

Colton Medley, sr. – 110 hurdles (23rd; 15.41); high jump (42nd; 1.87)

Ellery Shutt, sr. – 3,200 (8th; 9:26.02)

Ty Steponaitis, sr. – triple jump (25th; 13.10)

Marc Thomas, so. – long jump (39th; 6.47 meters)

Adan Castaneda, jr. – 100 meters (10th; 10.81)

JR Fadahunsi, sr. – 400 meters (12th; 50.33)

Geo Kopulos, so. – 3,200 (28th; 9:47.89)